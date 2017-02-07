General view of White Hart Lane

Harry Kane: 'I want to retire at Tottenham Hotspur'

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane insists that he is not motivated by money and sees no reason why he can't stay at the club until he retires.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has said that he sees no reason why he would ever want to leave the club.

The 23-year-old has made a blistering start to his time at White Hart Lane, scoring 80 goals in just 149 appearances for Spurs across all competitions.

That form has reportedly drawn the interest of European champions Real Madrid, but Kane is encouraged by the progress Tottenham are making and insists that he will not get lured away from the club for money reasons.

"The most important thing for me is that the club is moving forward. We have got a young team, a young, fantastic manager, we have got a new stadium coming in two years and we have got a new training ground," he told talkSPORT.

"Everything is progressing as I want it to be and as the club want it to be so, as long as that continues, I don't see why I can't stay there for the rest of my career.

"Some people are motivated by money - I'm not one of them. I am motivated by trying to win trophies. I am happy at Tottenham. I go into work every day with a smile on my face and that is important. Money is a bonus of the job, but it doesn't always make you happy."

Kane has scored 63 goals in 102 Premier League appearances since breaking into the first team, including 14 in 19 so far this season.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
