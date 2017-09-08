Report: Tammy Abraham headhunted for Nigeria national team

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
© SilverHub
Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick admits that he is trying to convince Tammy Abraham to turn out for the Super Eagles instead of England.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 18:40 UK

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has revealed that he is trying to convince Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham to turn out for the Super Eagles instead of England.

The 19-year-old is deemed to be one of the hottest prospects in the game, having impressed for the Blues at youth level, as well as on loan at Championship outfit Bristol City.

Abraham is currently on loan at Premier League side Swansea City and has kept up his impressive strike rate, with two in four appearances so far this season.

Born in London, he has represented the Three Lions at Under-21s level but can still switch allegiances as he has not yet played for the senior side, and qualifies for the Super Eagles through his father, who is Nigerian.

Pinnick told the Daily Mail: "We are working on getting Abraham. Tammy is like my son. His father and I grew up in the same neighbourhood. So when they talk about him, I just laugh because I know what to do."

Nigeria boast the likes of Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Sone Aluko, Shola Ameobi and Ola Aina in their ranks, all of whom played for England at youth level.

Kylian Mbappe poses with a Paris Saint-Germain shirt following his move from AS Monaco
Read Next:
Mbappe, Ox, Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out for
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Tammy Abraham, Amaju Pinnick, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Sone Aluko, Shola Ameobi, Ola Aina, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Diego Costa talks with Fenerbahce break down
 Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Chelsea 'move Diego Costa's car to youth area'
Atletico 'hopeful of January Costa deal'Tammy Abraham headhunted by Nigeria?Conte refutes Barkley phone mishap rumourMbappe, Ox, Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out forConte: 'Davide Zappacosta ready to play'
Conte: 'Hazard available for Leicester'Courtois: 'Eden Hazard needs time'Slutsky "thankful" to Roman AbramovichChelsea to subsidise Qarabag tripKoeman tight-lipped on reason for Barkley stay
> Chelsea Homepage
More Nigeria News
Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Report: Tammy Abraham headhunted for Nigeria national team
 Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman looks like a beaten man as his side are relegated from the Championship following a 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers
Nigeria keen for Ademola Lookman to switch allegiances
 Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year
Antonio Conte criticised for Mikel treatmentAkpom, Ejaria set for Nigeria call-ups?Kanu: 'Nwakali will succeed at Arsenal'Kelechi Iheanacho named in Nigeria's Olympic squadNigerian football legend Keshi dies, aged 54
Iwobi could miss start of next seasonWenger: 'Iwobi a loss for England'Alex Iwobi "ready" for international bowAlex Iwobi chooses Nigeria over EnglandFA 'makes last-ditch' Alex Iwobi bid
> Nigeria Homepage
More England News
Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Report: Tammy Abraham headhunted for Nigeria national team
 Dele Alli in action during England's World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia on September 4, 2017
FIFA launch disciplinary proceedings against Dele Alli
 Marcus Rashford sends in the second during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
Gareth Southgate compares Marcus Rashford to Wayne Rooney, Michael Owen
Pochettino: 'Alli does not deserve ban'Ox 'chose Liverpool after Southgate talks'Report: FA to bring in full-time psychologistVardy: 'Dele Alli gesture was harmless'Ian Wright: 'Dele Alli naive and daft'
Cole: 'Rashford could become global star'Jones: 'Rashford is a special talent'Hart: 'World is watching Dele Alli'Walker pokes fun at Alli's rude gestureAlli's abusive gesture 'aimed at Walker'
> England Homepage
More Swansea City News
Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Report: Tammy Abraham headhunted for Nigeria national team
 Kylian Mbappe poses with a Paris Saint-Germain shirt following his move from AS Monaco
Kylian Mbappe, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out for
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on March 9, 2015
Manchester United, Manchester City 'voted against transfer change'
EFL reject McBurnie's Barnsley moveClement: 'No Sanches game time guarantee'Benitez to miss Newcastle's trip to Swansea?Kyle Bartley ruled out for three monthsMawson: 'Sigurdsson deserved Everton move'
West Ham turned down Sanches, KrychowiakSwansea's Montero joins Getafe on loanBony "very excited" by Swansea returnOliver McBurnie leaves Swansea on loanWilfried Bony seals Swansea return
> Swansea City Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 