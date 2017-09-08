Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick admits that he is trying to convince Tammy Abraham to turn out for the Super Eagles instead of England.

The 19-year-old is deemed to be one of the hottest prospects in the game, having impressed for the Blues at youth level, as well as on loan at Championship outfit Bristol City.

Abraham is currently on loan at Premier League side Swansea City and has kept up his impressive strike rate, with two in four appearances so far this season.

Born in London, he has represented the Three Lions at Under-21s level but can still switch allegiances as he has not yet played for the senior side, and qualifies for the Super Eagles through his father, who is Nigerian.

Pinnick told the Daily Mail: "We are working on getting Abraham. Tammy is like my son. His father and I grew up in the same neighbourhood. So when they talk about him, I just laugh because I know what to do."

Nigeria boast the likes of Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Sone Aluko, Shola Ameobi and Ola Aina in their ranks, all of whom played for England at youth level.