Swansea City manager Paul Clement says that his side have made "a decent start" to the new Premier League season after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has praised his side for making "a decent start to the season" after they saw off Crystal Palace by a 2-0 scoreline at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Goals from Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew helped the Welsh side to back-to-back victories following their 4-1 win at MK Dons in the EFL Cup in midweek, taking their points total to four from the first three games in the Premier League.

"It is hard coming away from home in the Premier League, so four points out of two away games is very positive," Clement told BBC Sport.

"Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew took their goals well - they both scored midweek, it's what you want from the strikers. Our offensive play in the second half needed to be much better. We will not get carried away, we have got to get better and improve.

"We played two games away from home and won four points, our home game was against Manchester United. To also go through in the EFL Cup, we can say it has been a decent start to the season."

Next up for the Swans is a home encounter with Newcastle United when Premier League action resumes after the international break.