Aug 26, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
0-2
SwanseaSwansea City

Benteke (10'), Ward (77'), Cabaye (79'), Puncheon (93')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Abraham (44'), Ayew (48')
Fer (80')

Paul Clement: "Decent start to the season"

Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Swansea City manager Paul Clement says that his side have made "a decent start" to the new Premier League season after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 at Selhurst Park.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 17:33 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has praised his side for making "a decent start to the season" after they saw off Crystal Palace by a 2-0 scoreline at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Goals from Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew helped the Welsh side to back-to-back victories following their 4-1 win at MK Dons in the EFL Cup in midweek, taking their points total to four from the first three games in the Premier League.

"It is hard coming away from home in the Premier League, so four points out of two away games is very positive," Clement told BBC Sport.

"Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew took their goals well - they both scored midweek, it's what you want from the strikers. Our offensive play in the second half needed to be much better. We will not get carried away, we have got to get better and improve.

"We played two games away from home and won four points, our home game was against Manchester United. To also go through in the EFL Cup, we can say it has been a decent start to the season."

Next up for the Swans is a home encounter with Newcastle United when Premier League action resumes after the international break.

Loic Remy #18 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Read Next:
Newcastle, Swansea join Loic Remy chase?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Tammy Abraham, Jordan Ayew, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Paul Clement: "Decent start to the season"
 Ajax's head coach Frank de Boer gestures during the UEFA Champions League Group H football match between Celtic and Ajax at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 22, 2013
Result: Swansea City condemn Crystal Palace to third-successive league defeat
 Ajax head coach Frank de Boer looks on prior to the Eredivisie match against PSV Eindhoven on March 20, 2016
Team News: James McArthur starts for Crystal Palace against Swansea City
Newcastle, Swansea join Loic Remy chase?Chelsea to make fresh Llorente bid?Swansea defender Bartley out for two monthsHull confirm Kingsley signing from SwanseaClucas: 'A couple of clubs wanted me'
Swansea complete Clucas signingSam Clucas undergoing Swansea medical?Swansea to move for PSV full-back Arias?Hull ace Clucas denies going on strikeClement: 'We clearly need more quality'
> Swansea City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Ligue 2
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 