Nigeria are ready to try to tempt Everton striker Ademola Lookman to switch allegiances before he makes an appearance for the England senior side.
Nigeria Football Federation official Bitrus Bewarang has suggested that he will look to speak to Ademola Lookman regarding his potential availability for their national team.

Lookman - who recently completed a move to Everton - has represented England at Under-19s and Under-20s but he remains eligible to switch allegiances because he is yet to represent the England senior side.

The 19-year-old has Nigerian parents, and that could lead to the Super Eagles trying to persuade the attacker to play for the African nation in the future.

Bewarang told BBC Sport: "He has Nigerian parents and we'd need to speak to him first. I saw him against Manchester City and I was excited to see a young player of Nigerian descent shine, so I thought why not.

"It is the duty of the national coach to invite players to the national team, but we will help him check Lookman's eligibilty."

Last weekend, Lookman came off the bench to score on his Everton debut as the Toffees recorded a 4-0 win over Manchester City.

