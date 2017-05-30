Eddie Howe hails "outstanding" Asmir Begovic capture

Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Eddie Howe is delighted with the signing of Asmir Begovic from Chelsea, claiming that the Bosnian is 'exactly the type of character' that he was after.
Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has claimed that incoming goalkeeper Asmir Begovic will provide his side with "invaluable" experience in the years to come.

The 29-year-old will officially join the Cherries on July 1 after an agreement was reached with Chelsea, where he has spent the past two seasons predominantly as a back-up stopper.

Begovic has admitted his 'excitement' at returning to the South Coast, a decade on from a short loan spell with the club, and Howe is also eager to get the Bosnia-Herzegovina international in his squad.

"Asmir is an outstanding goalkeeper who has proved himself capable of performing at the highest level over a number of years," he told Bournemouth's official website. "He is at the right age and the right fit. He is a leader as well and exactly the kind of character you want in the team.

"Asmir will provide great competition to the excellent group of goalkeepers we already have here and his experience will prove invaluable in the dressing room and on the pitch. I look forward to him being a very important player here for years to come."

Begovic started twice for Chelsea during their title-winning campaign of 2016-17, while also making 15 league starts in his first year with the club.

Chelsea's Asmir Begovic during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
