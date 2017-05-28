Eden Hazard: 'No new contract offer from Chelsea yet'

Chelsea's Eden Hazard during the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea winger Eden Hazard insists that he is happy at the club but admits that he has not yet been offered a new contract at Stamford Bridge.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 19:24 UK

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has admitted that there is no new deal on the table from the club amid speculation linking him with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Belgian was an integral part of Chelsea's title-winning season during Antonio Conte's first campaign at the helm, scoring 16 Premier League goals as the Blues finished seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur.

Hazard's form has reportedly drawn interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, but he insists that he is happy at the club and joked that extending his contract would leave Chelsea unable to afford rumoured target Romelu Lukaku.

"At this moment, there's nothing on the table. We're waiting for the end of the season. I'm still calm. We will talk. If not, then we'll see," he told Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad.

"If I sign a new contract, there may not be enough money left to get Romelu! No, I'm kidding. Whoever comes, we will be ready for the new season.

"I don't know [if he could be tempted to leave Chelsea], I'm happy at the club. When I'm back from the national team, we'll have time to talk and see what's possible."

Hazard has made 249 appearances for Chelsea since joining in 2012, scoring 72 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane celebrate after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
