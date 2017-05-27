Chelsea played the first half of the FA Cup final against Arsenal without armbands in memory of the Manchester terror attack victims having forgotten to put them on.

Chelsea forgot to wear black armbands in memory of the victims of the Manchester terror attack during the first half of this afternoon's FA Cup final with Arsenal.

Both teams took part in an impeccably-observed minute's silence for the 22 people killed during the atrocities at the Manchester Arena on Monday, but Chelsea took to the field without their black armbands having reportedly forgotten about them.

The armbands are thought to have been placed underneath Chelsea jackets in the dressing room, but the players ended up not wearing those jackets on account of it being too hot inside Wembley.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions faced a backlash on social media for the absence of the tokens of respect, but Antonio Conte's side did rectify their mistake at half time and emerged after the interval with the armbands.

Chelsea went on to lose the match 2-1 as Arsenal picked up their third FA Cup crown in four years and a record 13th overall.