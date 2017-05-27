May 27, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Wembley Stadium
Attendance: 89,472
Arsenal
2-1
Chelsea
Sanchez (5'), Ramsey (79')
Ramsey (9'), Holding (54'), Xhaka (81'), Coquelin (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Costa (76')
Moses (57'), Kante (59')
Moses (68')

Chelsea 'forgot' to wear black armbands in memory of Manchester attack

N'Golo Kante tackles Alexis Sanchez during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea played the first half of the FA Cup final against Arsenal without armbands in memory of the Manchester terror attack victims having forgotten to put them on.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 22:59 UK

Chelsea forgot to wear black armbands in memory of the victims of the Manchester terror attack during the first half of this afternoon's FA Cup final with Arsenal.

Both teams took part in an impeccably-observed minute's silence for the 22 people killed during the atrocities at the Manchester Arena on Monday, but Chelsea took to the field without their black armbands having reportedly forgotten about them.

The armbands are thought to have been placed underneath Chelsea jackets in the dressing room, but the players ended up not wearing those jackets on account of it being too hot inside Wembley.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions faced a backlash on social media for the absence of the tokens of respect, but Antonio Conte's side did rectify their mistake at half time and emerged after the interval with the armbands.

Chelsea went on to lose the match 2-1 as Arsenal picked up their third FA Cup crown in four years and a record 13th overall.

Arsenal's Per Mertesacker and Chelsea's Diego Costa during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
Read Next:
Mertesacker: 'I didn't feel any pressure'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Result: Aaron Ramsey wins gripping FA Cup final for Arsenal
 Arsenal's Per Mertesacker and Chelsea's Diego Costa during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
Antonio Conte hails "special" Per Mertesacker performance
Chelsea 'forgot' to wear black armbandsMertesacker: 'I didn't feel any pressure'Wenger: 'No perfect way to say goodbye'Conte: 'Arsenal surprised Chelsea'Courtois: 'Arsenal deserved FA Cup win'
Aaron Ramsey: 'I want Wenger to stay'Wenger to discuss future on TuesdayWelbeck: 'It was a great performance'Team News: Mertesacker starts for ArsenalHector Bellerin: 'I am happy at Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Chelsea News
Alexis Sanchez is congratulated by Granit Xhaka after scoring during the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring during the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27, 2017
Result: Aaron Ramsey wins gripping FA Cup final for Arsenal
 Arsenal's Per Mertesacker and Chelsea's Diego Costa during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
Antonio Conte hails "special" Per Mertesacker performance
Chelsea 'forgot' to wear black armbandsMertesacker: 'I didn't feel any pressure'Conte: 'Arsenal surprised Chelsea'Courtois: 'Arsenal deserved FA Cup win'Welbeck: 'It was a great performance'
Bournemouth 'not interested in Terry'Team News: Mertesacker starts for ArsenalMertesacker: 'I've never played in a back three'Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonHazard: 'I don't care about comparisons'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 