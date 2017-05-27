General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Eden Hazard: 'I do not care about comparisons'

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea winger Eden Hazard insists that he is not concerned about whether people regard him amongst the world's top players following comparisons to Messi and Ronaldo.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 15:37 UK

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has insisted that he is not concerned about whether people regard him amongst one of the best players in world football.

The Belgian's form during Chelsea's past two title-winning campaigns has seen him mentioned alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, although he was disappointing as the Blues only managed a 10th-place finish last season.

Hazard insists that he is solely focused on enjoying his football and being the best he can be rather than comparing himself to other players, though.

"This is football, sometimes you are at the top and sometimes not. People are always talking, I don't care about that. I try to be the best I can," he told reporters.

"I don't know if I am top five, top 10, top 20. It's not my target. I just want to enjoy my football."

Hazard was one of Chelsea's star performers on their way to the Premier League title this season and could help the club to the double in the FA Cup final against Arsenal this afternoon.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Eden Hazard: 'We must build something'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
A general shot of Wembley Stadium before the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal vs. Chelsea
 Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates at the end of the UEFA Champions League Qualifier 2nd leg match between Arsenal and Besiktas at the Emirates Stadium on August 27, 2014
Team News: Per Mertesacker starts for Arsenal
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Eden Hazard: 'I do not care about comparisons'
Mertesacker: 'I've never played in a back three'Why Ross Barkley should stay at EvertonWenger shrugs off 'favourites' tagBlues to offer Antonio Conte £40m deal?Eden Hazard: 'We must build something'
Antonio Conte wants long-term Chelsea stayCourtois aims to go down in Chelsea historyRamsey: 'Arsenal must get in Hazard's face'Luiz: 'I took big risk returning to Chelsea'Preview: Arsenal vs. Chelsea
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 