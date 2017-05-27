Chelsea winger Eden Hazard insists that he is not concerned about whether people regard him amongst the world's top players following comparisons to Messi and Ronaldo.

The Belgian's form during Chelsea's past two title-winning campaigns has seen him mentioned alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, although he was disappointing as the Blues only managed a 10th-place finish last season.

Hazard insists that he is solely focused on enjoying his football and being the best he can be rather than comparing himself to other players, though.

"This is football, sometimes you are at the top and sometimes not. People are always talking, I don't care about that. I try to be the best I can," he told reporters.

"I don't know if I am top five, top 10, top 20. It's not my target. I just want to enjoy my football."

Hazard was one of Chelsea's star performers on their way to the Premier League title this season and could help the club to the double in the FA Cup final against Arsenal this afternoon.