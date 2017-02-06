General view of Stamford Bridge

Thibaut Courtois: 'Demanding boss Antonio Conte key to Chelsea success'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois hails the work of manager Antonio Conte, who he believes has helped get every player mentally focused on winning the title.
Thibaut Courtois has praised the impact made by Antonio Conte since taking charge of Chelsea, claiming that the club's success is down to his "demanding" methods.

The Blues are on course to lifting a second Premier League title in three years, as they sit nine points clear of the chasing pack with 14 games left to play.

It is a far cry from 2015-16 when champions Chelsea slipped well off the pace and finished in 10th place, with Courtois putting the turnaround in fortunes down to the demanding nature of Italian boss Conte.

"It is good if you have a manager who is demanding a lot," he told Sky Sports News. "You have to be at your top every week, and that is what makes you champions. If you have a manager who is not demanding then sometimes you relax and you lose games."

Courtois has featured in all 24 Premier League games for Chelsea this season, keeping 13 clean sheets and shipping just 17 goals in all - second only to Tottenham Hotspur.

Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Antonio Conte: "Everything is perfect" with Diego Costa
expand