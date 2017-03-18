Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-2
Chelsea
Walters (38' pen.)
Allen (15'), Bardsley (40'), Martins Indi (65'), Pieters (65'), Cameron (91')
Bardsley (95')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Willian (14'), Cahill (87')
Costa (17'), Fabregas (94')

Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea must continue with high work rate and commitment'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Antonio Conte wants Chelsea to maintain their high work rate and commitment to claim the 21 points needed to win the Premier League title.
Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 18:19 UK

Antonio Conte has called on Chelsea to maintain their high work rate and commitment in order to claim the 21 points needed to clinch the Premier League title.

The Blues sit 13 points clear on top of the table after their 2-1 win at Stoke City on Saturday.

With 10 games to go, seven wins will mathematically ensure that the title will go to Stamford Bridge, and Conte has called on his players to have that goal in mind.

The Italian said after the game: "I am pleased because to play Stoke at this point of the season, you have to be prepared mentally and physically. For this reason, we won today. It was a tough game, we tried to play football and deserved to win. We faced a really good team.

"We need to take 21 points for the title win. There are 10 games to go, today was a great win, a good signal but it is important to continue with the same commitment and work rate as a team.

"To have a 10 points gap, 13 at the moment, but I like to think our opponents will win tomorrow. We have to look at ourselves. We are happy. We must be ready to fight, today we were ready."

Up next for Chelsea is a home game against Crystal Palace on April 1.

Gary Cahill demonstrates his remarkable drinking skills during the Premier League game between Hull City and Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Your Comments
