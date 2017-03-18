Antonio Conte wants Chelsea to maintain their high work rate and commitment to claim the 21 points needed to win the Premier League title.

The Blues sit 13 points clear on top of the table after their 2-1 win at Stoke City on Saturday.

With 10 games to go, seven wins will mathematically ensure that the title will go to Stamford Bridge, and Conte has called on his players to have that goal in mind.

The Italian said after the game: "I am pleased because to play Stoke at this point of the season, you have to be prepared mentally and physically. For this reason, we won today. It was a tough game, we tried to play football and deserved to win. We faced a really good team.

"We need to take 21 points for the title win. There are 10 games to go, today was a great win, a good signal but it is important to continue with the same commitment and work rate as a team.

"To have a 10 points gap, 13 at the moment, but I like to think our opponents will win tomorrow. We have to look at ourselves. We are happy. We must be ready to fight, today we were ready."

Up next for Chelsea is a home game against Crystal Palace on April 1.