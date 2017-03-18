Mar 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
2-3
LeicesterLeicester City
Lanzini (20'), Ayew (63')
FT(HT: 1-3)
Mahrez (5'), Huth (7'), Vardy (38')

Craig Shakespeare proud of recent Leicester City results

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare says he is "intensely proud" of the results claimed by his team in recent weeks.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 17:45 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has admitted that he is "intensely proud" of the results claimed by his players in recent weeks.

Since the Englishman replaced Claudio Ranieri at the King Power Stadium, he has masterminded four straight wins in all competions.

The latest of these was on Saturday at the London Stadium, a 3-2 victory over West Ham United that saw Leicester establish a six-point gap between themselves and the bottom three.

Shakespeare told BBC Sport: "We showed all the attributes to win a game. We started really well and got the goals but it was backs to the wall at the end.

"We have to give West Ham credit. They threw everything at us in the second half and Kasper had to make some special saves again. My heart was in my mouth at times. I am intensely proud of the results we have got.

"We have important league games before the Champions League game with Atletico Madrid. We needed something from today, heading in to the international break. We can recharge the batteries now."

Up next for the Premier League champions is a home fixture against Stoke City on April 1.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare during the Champions League match against Sevilla on March 14, 2017
Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
Leicester City to face Atletico Madrid in Champions league quarter-finals
 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Result: Leicester City edge five-goal thriller at West Ham United
Result: Leicester City edge five-goal thriller at West Ham United
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
