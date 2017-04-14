Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists that those who believe his side are top of the Premier League simply due to their lack of European commitments are 'mistaken'.

Antonio Conte has insisted that Chelsea's charge towards a second Premier League success in three years is down to more than simply being fresher than their title rivals.

The Blues have had no European football to contend with this term as a result of finishing down in a lowly 10th spot last season, instead being given a full week's rest between most league outings.

Jose Mourinho is among those to have suggested that this is a key factor behind Chelsea's current standing at the top, where they sit seven points clear, but Conte was quick to dismiss this 'mistaken theory' ahead of his side's trip to take on Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

"I listened to this story from when I was the coach at Juventus in my first season," he told reporters. "I can tell you Liverpool are the same. For sure, we had more time to work with the team.

"This is my first season with a new club, and it's important to have more time to work and transfer your ideas of football. But if this is the only reason you [think Chelsea] stay on top of the table, it's a great mistake. We are doing a great job.

"We hope in the future to play the great competitions like the Champions League. I prefer this."

Chelsea have lost four games all season in the top flight, the most recent of which came against Crystal Palace a fortnight ago.