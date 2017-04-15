Apr 15, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​El Molinon
Sporting GijonSporting Gijon
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema rested for Sporting Gijon clash

Real Madrid will be without rested duo Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo against Sporting Gijon on Saturday, as well as injured forward Gareth Bale.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 at 21:32 UK

Zinedine Zidane has left Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema out of Real Madrid's matchday squad to face Sporting Gijon this weekend, despite already being without Gareth Bale.

Los Blancos were dealt a blow with the news that Bale is to sit out the visit to El Molinon on Saturday afternoon due to the recurrence of an ankle injury that kept him on the sidelines for four months earlier this season.

Leading marksman Ronaldo and fellow forward Benzema will also miss out, as Zidane looks ahead to next week's Champions League quarter-final second leg with Bayern Munich and the potentially huge El Clasico showdown with Barcelona five days later.

Elsewhere, Keylor Navas has also been rested to give Kiko Casilla a likely ninth league start of the season.


Madrid extended their lead over Barcelona at the top of La Liga to three points last weekend, with a game in hand still left to play.

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid lies injured during the La Liga match against Sporting Gijon on January 17, 2016
Read Next:
Injured Bale to miss Gijon clash
>
View our homepages for Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Zinedine Zidane, Karim Benzema, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Marcelo: 'Cristiano Ronaldo critics are envious'
 Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Manchester United want Toni Kroos for David de Gea
 Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates with Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring Real's opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk at estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 15, 2015
Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema rested for Sporting Gijon clash
Injured Bale to miss Gijon clashCristiano Ronaldo oblivious to criticsZidane hopeful over Gareth Bale injuryRamos "happy and satisfied" with first-leg winMourinho: 'De Gea remains focused on United'
Result: Ronaldo double sinks Bayern MunichLive Commentary: Bayern 1-2 Real Madrid - as it happenedTeam News: Lewandowski misses out for BayernMorata: 'I expect to work with Conte'Morata hints at Premier League move
> Real Madrid Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid30226279314872
2Barcelona31216488286069
3Atletico MadridAtletico31188556243262
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
7Real Sociedad31164114642452
8EibarEibar31148952421050
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo30125134551-641
11AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
12Valencia31116144754-739
13Las PalmasLas Palmas32108145157-638
14Malaga3189143647-1133
15Real Betis3187163351-1831
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo31610153350-1728
17Leganes3169162648-2227
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3157193261-2922
19Granada3148192765-3820
20Osasuna3138203270-3817
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 