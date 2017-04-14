Gareth Bale to miss Real Madrid meeting with Sporting Gijon

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid lies injured during the La Liga match against Sporting Gijon on January 17, 2016
© Getty Images
Gareth Bale will miss Real Madrid's trip to Sporting Gijon on Saturday, according to Los Blancos head coach Zinedine Zidane.
Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 at 16:12 UK

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Gareth Bale will miss his side's La Liga trip to Sporting Gijon on Saturday.

The Welshman had to be replaced for the final half hour of Madrid's 2-1 win at Bayern Munich on Wednesday after aggravating an ankle injury that saw him miss nearly three months earlier this season.

"He will not be with us tomorrow, that is clear, after that we will see," Zidane is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying. "It is a muscular problem, it is where he had his operation.

"When he started to play again it has bothered him. It is true that I am concerned. I don't like to see my players injured and even more so in the final straight of the season."

Bale has played just 25 times in all competitions this season due to various injuries and suspensions.

Gareth Bale celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid on April 30, 2016
