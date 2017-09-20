Sep 20, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Nott'm ForestNottingham Forest
 

Eden Hazard to start against Nottingham Forest?

Eden Hazard in action during the Champions League game between Chelsea and Qarabag on September 12, 2017
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he is considering starting Eden Hazard in the EFL Cup game against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has suggested that Eden Hazard could start the EFL Cup game with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening.

The 26-year-old missed the first month of the campaign due to ankle surgery over the summer but has now featured from the bench in the Blues' last three games against Leicester City, Qarabag and Arsenal.

Conte admitted that he has been cautious with easing the Belgian back into action but is now considering giving him a first start of the season in the cup encounter with the Championship side.

"The last 20 minutes [against Arsenal], Hazard played very well," Conte told the Evening Standard after his side's goalless draw with the Gunners this afternoon.

"Now, on Wednesday, he will have the possibility to start the game against Nottingham Forest and complete his recovery. We hope that everything is okay after this game."

Hazard was a key component of Chelsea's Premier League title success last season, scoring 16 goals and creating five more.

Eden Hazard in action during the Champions League game between Chelsea and Qarabag on September 12, 2017
