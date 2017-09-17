Sep 17, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Arsenal
 

Antonio Conte: 'Eden Hazard close to regaining full fitness'

Eden Hazard in action during the Champions League game between Chelsea and Qarabag on September 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte suggests that Eden Hazard could play a big part against Arsenal, while captain Gary Cahill is also in his plans to start.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 at 18:11 UK

Antonio Conte has revealed that Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard is "close to being fully fit", as he prepares to rotate his side for the Premier League meeting against Arsenal.

The 26-year-old missed the start of the new season because of a broken ankle sustained while on international duty with Belgium in June.

Hazard featured twice for his national side during the recent international break, however, and he was brought off the bench for Chelsea against both Leicester City and Qarabag in the last week.

Conte did not confirm whether he intends to start the former Lille ace when the Gunners visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but he hinted that skipper Gary Cahill may return to the fold following his domestic suspension.

"For sure Eden is improving and is very close to being fully fit. I think he's improving a lot," Conte, who made five changes in midweek, told reporters. "Gary came back against Qarabag and played very well, a good performance. I am pleased for him. I have another day to reflect and then make the best decision for Sunday.

"The best target is to try to make the best decision for every game and to try to win. Winning is very important and the answer from all my players in the last game was positive. I was pleased with their commitment. Now there is another tough game and I have another day to check the physical condition of my players."

Chelsea are expected to be without deadline-day signing Danny Drinkwater until after the October international break, meanwhile, as he is still suffering from a calf problem.

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta clears from Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
Read Next:
Combined XI: Chelsea vs. Arsenal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Eden Hazard, Gary Cahill, Danny Drinkwater, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta clears from Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
Combined XI: Chelsea vs. Arsenal
 Eden Hazard in action during the Champions League game between Chelsea and Qarabag on September 12, 2017
Real Madrid to rekindle interest in Eden Hazard, David de Gea?
 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during his side's Champions League group game against Juventus at the Camp Nou on September 12, 2017
Champions League matchday one: Five things we learned
Conte: 'Hazard close to full fitness'Meunier: 'Courtois would suit PSG'Conte: 'Chelsea must remain disciplined'Llorente: 'Pochettino behind Chelsea snub'Morata wants to lift UCL with Chelsea
Preview: Chelsea vs. ArsenalChristensen: 'Arsenal game will be tough'Palmer faces long spell on sidelinesKeane slams Chelsea outcast CostaMorata: 'I need to start scoring with my feet'
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
 