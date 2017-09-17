Chelsea manager Antonio Conte suggests that Eden Hazard could play a big part against Arsenal, while captain Gary Cahill is also in his plans to start.

Antonio Conte has revealed that Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard is "close to being fully fit", as he prepares to rotate his side for the Premier League meeting against Arsenal.

The 26-year-old missed the start of the new season because of a broken ankle sustained while on international duty with Belgium in June.

Hazard featured twice for his national side during the recent international break, however, and he was brought off the bench for Chelsea against both Leicester City and Qarabag in the last week.

Conte did not confirm whether he intends to start the former Lille ace when the Gunners visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but he hinted that skipper Gary Cahill may return to the fold following his domestic suspension.

"For sure Eden is improving and is very close to being fully fit. I think he's improving a lot," Conte, who made five changes in midweek, told reporters. "Gary came back against Qarabag and played very well, a good performance. I am pleased for him. I have another day to reflect and then make the best decision for Sunday.

"The best target is to try to make the best decision for every game and to try to win. Winning is very important and the answer from all my players in the last game was positive. I was pleased with their commitment. Now there is another tough game and I have another day to check the physical condition of my players."

Chelsea are expected to be without deadline-day signing Danny Drinkwater until after the October international break, meanwhile, as he is still suffering from a calf problem.