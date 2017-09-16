General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Antonio Conte: 'N'Golo Kante is now a complete player'

N'Golo Kante in action during the Champions League game between Chelsea and Qarabag on September 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes that midfielder N'Golo Kante is now a "complete player" having improved his skills in possession.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 23:00 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that N'Golo Kante is now a "complete player" having improved his skills on the ball.

Kante has been an integral part of the last two title-winning sides, with his performances for Chelsea last term earning him the PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year awards.

However, Conte often claimed that there was still room for improvement from the Frenchman - something he also considers to be the case for summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko.

"Last season I said during many press conferences about N'Golo that he could improve a lot with the ball," he told reporters.

"He's working very hard to improve this weakness. But I think now he's a complete player - he's a top player with the ball, without the ball. He always knows when he has the ball what he has to do.

"Baka without the ball is a really strong player, a physical player. He can improve a lot with the ball. We are working a lot on this aspect with him. We try to play with an identity and if you want to give an identity to your team, every single player needs to know very well your idea of football. To have in your team a powerful player is very important, above all in this league."

Kante has already scored one league goal this season, equalling his tally from his previous two campaigns in English football.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Bournemouth on September 9, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger demands response from Arsenal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, N'Golo Kante, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Alvaro Morata reveals Manchester United approach
 Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta clears from Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the FA Cup final on May 27, 2017
Combined XI: Chelsea vs. Arsenal
 Eden Hazard in action during the Champions League game between Chelsea and Qarabag on September 12, 2017
Real Madrid to rekindle interest in Eden Hazard, David de Gea?
Conte: 'Kante is a complete player'Wenger demands response from ArsenalConte: 'Arsenal are real title rivals'Conte: 'Hazard close to full fitness'Meunier: 'Courtois would suit PSG'
Conte: 'Chelsea must remain disciplined'Llorente: 'Pochettino behind Chelsea snub'Morata wants to lift UCL with ChelseaPreview: Chelsea vs. ArsenalChristensen: 'Arsenal game will be tough'
> Chelsea Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
 