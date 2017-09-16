Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes that midfielder N'Golo Kante is now a "complete player" having improved his skills in possession.

Kante has been an integral part of the last two title-winning sides, with his performances for Chelsea last term earning him the PFA Player of the Year and FWA Footballer of the Year awards.

However, Conte often claimed that there was still room for improvement from the Frenchman - something he also considers to be the case for summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko.

"Last season I said during many press conferences about N'Golo that he could improve a lot with the ball," he told reporters.

"He's working very hard to improve this weakness. But I think now he's a complete player - he's a top player with the ball, without the ball. He always knows when he has the ball what he has to do.

"Baka without the ball is a really strong player, a physical player. He can improve a lot with the ball. We are working a lot on this aspect with him. We try to play with an identity and if you want to give an identity to your team, every single player needs to know very well your idea of football. To have in your team a powerful player is very important, above all in this league."

Kante has already scored one league goal this season, equalling his tally from his previous two campaigns in English football.