Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has backed Antonio Conte's decision to start with Willian during this evening's FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Conte unexpectedly left both Hazard and Diego Costa on the bench for the London derby, but his decision to start Willian ahead of the Belgian was vindicated when the Brazilian scored twice in the first half.

Hazard then came off the bench and scored a third as Chelsea eventually ran out 4-2 winners to book their place in the final, and the 26-year-old admitted that he could not fault his manager's decision.

"It's always good to win this kind of game – a semi against a London team - so for the fans it's good. It's my first final in five years at Chelsea so it's good," Hazard told BBC Sport.

"When you play football you want to play every game, but the manager did a great choice - he put in Willian and he scored two goals."

Chelsea will take on either Manchester City or Arsenal in next month's final at Wembley.