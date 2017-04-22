Apr 22, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-2
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Willian (5', 43' pen.), Hazard (75'), Matic (80')
Alonso (45'), Kante (93')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Kane (18'), Alli (52')
Alderweireld (4'), Alli (73')

Eden Hazard: 'Antonio Conte was right to start Willian'

Eden Hazard in action for Chelsea on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea winger Eden Hazard admits that it was a "great choice" for manager Antonio Conte to start Willian ahead of him for the 4-2 FA Cup semi-final win over Tottenham.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 19:53 UK

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has backed Antonio Conte's decision to start with Willian during this evening's FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Conte unexpectedly left both Hazard and Diego Costa on the bench for the London derby, but his decision to start Willian ahead of the Belgian was vindicated when the Brazilian scored twice in the first half.

Hazard then came off the bench and scored a third as Chelsea eventually ran out 4-2 winners to book their place in the final, and the 26-year-old admitted that he could not fault his manager's decision.

"It's always good to win this kind of game – a semi against a London team - so for the fans it's good. It's my first final in five years at Chelsea so it's good," Hazard told BBC Sport.

"When you play football you want to play every game, but the manager did a great choice - he put in Willian and he scored two goals."

Chelsea will take on either Manchester City or Arsenal in next month's final at Wembley.

View our homepages for Eden Hazard, Antonio Conte, Willian, Diego Costa, Football
Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea's plan worked very well against Tottenham Hotspur'
 Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Result: Chelsea oust Tottenham Hotspur to reach FA Cup final
