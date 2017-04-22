Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic insists that his goal in the 4-2 FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham Hotspur was not the best he has ever scored.

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has claimed that his side's FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham Hotspur will give them confidence heading into the Premier League title run-in.

Goals from Willian (2), Eden Hazard and Matic saw Chelsea beat Spurs 4-2 to reach next month's final, leaving the Premier League as Tottenham's only remaining hope of silverware this season.

Chelsea have the edge over their London rivals on that front too, although they have seen their lead at the top of the table cut from 10 points to four so far this month.

Matic capped off the scoring with a stunning strike 10 minutes from time at Wembley this evening, but the Serbian also claimed that the goal was not the best he has ever scored.

"It was a nice goal! But first of all I want to say I am very happy for the team, that we're going to play in the final. Today was hard against a very good team. Congratulations to Spurs, who didn't give up," he told BBC Sport.

"I am happy for my goal, it was a great goal, but it's not the best I've ever scored. I scored a harder one in a Benfica vs. Porto derby... this is perhaps my second best ever!

"It's great when you have a chance to play in this stadium. For our supporters, you can see this is something special. To have a chance to win this trophy is significant for us as players. This result gives us more confidence of course - it's always good to win. Now we have to recover quickly for the next game on Tuesday."

Chelsea will take on either Manchester City or Arsenal in the final, with the second semi taking place on Sunday.