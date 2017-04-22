Apr 22, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-2
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Willian (5', 43' pen.), Hazard (75'), Matic (80')
Alonso (45'), Kante (93')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Kane (18'), Alli (52')
Alderweireld (4'), Alli (73')

Nemanja Matic hails "special" FA Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur

Nemanja Matic of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic insists that his goal in the 4-2 FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham Hotspur was not the best he has ever scored.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 19:43 UK

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has claimed that his side's FA Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham Hotspur will give them confidence heading into the Premier League title run-in.

Goals from Willian (2), Eden Hazard and Matic saw Chelsea beat Spurs 4-2 to reach next month's final, leaving the Premier League as Tottenham's only remaining hope of silverware this season.

Chelsea have the edge over their London rivals on that front too, although they have seen their lead at the top of the table cut from 10 points to four so far this month.

Matic capped off the scoring with a stunning strike 10 minutes from time at Wembley this evening, but the Serbian also claimed that the goal was not the best he has ever scored.

"It was a nice goal! But first of all I want to say I am very happy for the team, that we're going to play in the final. Today was hard against a very good team. Congratulations to Spurs, who didn't give up," he told BBC Sport.

"I am happy for my goal, it was a great goal, but it's not the best I've ever scored. I scored a harder one in a Benfica vs. Porto derby... this is perhaps my second best ever!

"It's great when you have a chance to play in this stadium. For our supporters, you can see this is something special. To have a chance to win this trophy is significant for us as players. This result gives us more confidence of course - it's always good to win. Now we have to recover quickly for the next game on Tuesday."

Chelsea will take on either Manchester City or Arsenal in the final, with the second semi taking place on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola celebrates after the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Read Next:
Guardiola looking forward to Wembley return
>
View our homepages for Nemanja Matic, Willian, Eden Hazard, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea's plan worked very well against Tottenham Hotspur'
 Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Result: Chelsea oust Tottenham Hotspur to reach FA Cup final
Kane: 'Spurs were the better team'Pochettino: 'We dominated FA Cup semi'Hazard: 'Conte right to start Willian'Matic hails "special" win over SpursTeam News: Hazard, Costa on Chelsea bench
Howe tight-lipped on Terry rumoursChelsea enter race to sign Mbappe?David Luiz: 'I love Tottenham team'Antonio Conte coy on Diego Costa exit talkConte: 'Terry remains important to Chelsea'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Antonio Conte is happy during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea's plan worked very well against Tottenham Hotspur'
 Cesar Azpilicueta can't contain his excitement after Willian scores during the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur on April 22, 2017
Result: Chelsea oust Tottenham Hotspur to reach FA Cup final
Kane: 'Spurs were the better team'Pochettino: 'We dominated FA Cup semi'Matic hails "special" win over SpursTeam News: Hazard, Costa on Chelsea benchPochettino: 'Spurs season already successful'
Alderweireld: 'Spurs guaranteed silverware'David Luiz: 'I love Tottenham team'Rush: 'English clubs deserve CL struggles'Southgate "stunned" by Ugo Ehiogu deathTottenham interested in Florian Thauvin?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Bournemouth34108164963-1438
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
14Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
15Burnley33106173347-1436
16Crystal Palace32105174452-835
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 