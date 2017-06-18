Joey Barton hits out at the Football Association for the length of his 18-month ban and claims that he is not alone in betting on football matches.

Banned footballer Joey Barton has claimed that the Football Association is "oblivious" to gambling and match fixing in the English game.

The former Burnley midfielder was given an 18-month suspension from all footballing activity in April after accepting a misconduct charge for betting on games.

Barton is adamant that he is not alone in placing money on matches, though, and has hit out at the FA for the length of his ban, which he previously admitted may force him into early retirement if not overturned.

"Five or six times every season you hear on the grapevine, 'This has happened, that has happened, there's going to be a [fixed] game. In the English pyramid'," he told The Times. "You hear the results and you're, like, 'Yeah.' 'It's what happens if you allow people not getting paid and clubs going into administration. All of a sudden people get desperate. [Fixing] is an evil the FA are oblivious to.

"We only know about the games that have been highlighted, where someone couldn't keep their mouth shut, but how many more are there? They didn't know about me and I was betting in plain view for 12 years. So, I'd have to ask are they equipped to know? And do they want to know?

"Luis Suarez racially insults Patrice Evra. He bites a player. John Terry (charged with racially abusing Anton Ferdinand in 2012). Eight and 10 games for Suarez. Four for Terry. That's 22 in total. For [Eric] Cantona's kung-fu kick, it's nine months, say 48 games. I'm getting all that in one hit. I've basically kung-fu-ed a fan, racially abused two players and bitten another in one go - and more - in FA eyes. For doing a football coupon."

Barton was released by Burnley at the end of the season upon the expiration of his short-term contract, having only joined the club in January.