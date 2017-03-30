Burnley manager Sean Dyche rejects suggestions that Michael Keane will be under more pressure to perform now that he is an England international.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has played down concerns that Michael Keane will be under more pressure to perform having made his debut for England during the recent international break.

Keane put in an accomplished showing against world champions Germany on his first ever England appearance last Wednesday before backing that up with another 90 minutes and a clean sheet during Sunday's 2-0 win over Lithuania.

However, rather than making things more difficult for the 24-year-old Dyche believes that the experience will help Keane and also took the opportunity to stress the importance of Keane's centre-back partner Ben Mee.

"I don't think that will worry him at all. He's a pretty level kind of player really. His mentality is pretty solid. I've never looked on him as short of belief and I think this will add to it. The biggest thing is wearing the shirt," he told reporters.

"The fact is that feeling of playing for your national side, putting on the shirt and going out there in such a tough first game as Germany away...that can only add to what he's becoming and that's a very good player. He's earned the right to be considered as a fine centre-half, because he is one.

"I think Ben goes under the radar slightly more but I think he's delivered very good performances this season. I'm really pleased with the work they've both done. There's a good group there, a really competitive group. I'm pleased with all of them in different ways. It's good in one sense that people think highly of your players, not just Keano, but a number of players."

Burnley, who currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, will look to end a seven-match winless streak when they host high-flying Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.