Manchester United to profit from Michael Keane transfer?

Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Manchester United will receive up to a quarter of any profit made by Burnley for the sale of Michael Keane in the summer, should he depart Turf Moor.
Saturday, March 25, 2017

Manchester United are reportedly in line for a multi-million pound windfall if Burnley cash in on defender Michael Keane at the end of the season.

The recently-capped England international is said to be a target for a number of Premier League clubs after impressing during the Clarets' return to the top flight this season.

Keane's form saw him rewarded with a first cap for the Three Lions in midweek, playing the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 defeat at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

According to the Daily Mail, United will receive up to 25 per cent of any profit made by Burnley on the centre-back's sale this summer, which could be as much as £10m - four times the amount they originally got for the player when offloading to the Clarets in 2015.

Everton, Manchester City and Chelsea are all understood to be monitoring Keane, who is under contract at Turf Moor for another year.

