Bristol City sack assistant manager John Pemberton

A general view of Ashton Gate ahead of the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol City and Chesterfield at Ashton Gate on October 11, 2014
Bristol City announce that assistant manager John Pemberton has been "relieved of his duties".
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 19:13 UK

Bristol City have announced the sacking of their assistant manager John Pemberton.

The Championship club issued a statement confirming that head coach Lee Johnson's deputy has been "relieved of his duties".

Jamie McAllister has been named as Pemberton's replacement, having been promoted from the position of Under-23s coach.

Pemberton was a former player at City before joining the coaching setup, making more than 200 appearances at left-back during a six-year stint.

He leaves the club in the Championship relegation zone following last weekend's 0-0 draw with Burton Albion.

QPR Interim Head Coach Neil Warnock looks on before kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End at Loftus Road on November 7, 2015
