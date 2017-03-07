Bristol City announce that assistant manager John Pemberton has been "relieved of his duties".

Bristol City have announced the sacking of their assistant manager John Pemberton.

The Championship club issued a statement confirming that head coach Lee Johnson's deputy has been "relieved of his duties".

Jamie McAllister has been named as Pemberton's replacement, having been promoted from the position of Under-23s coach.

Pemberton was a former player at City before joining the coaching setup, making more than 200 appearances at left-back during a six-year stint.

He leaves the club in the Championship relegation zone following last weekend's 0-0 draw with Burton Albion.