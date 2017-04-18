Crowd generic

Birmingham City

Steve Cotterill named as new Birmingham City assistant manager

Manager Steve Cotterill of Bristol City applauds the crowd as he walks out for the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol City and Walsall at Ashton Gate on May 3, 2015
Steve Cotterill is named as the new assistant manager of Birmingham City after Harry Redknapp replaced Gianfranco Zola in the St Andrew's dugout.
Steve Cotterill has been appointed as the assistant manager at Birmingham City after the club brought in Harry Redknapp as their new boss.

On Monday, Gianfranco Zola announced that he was resigning from his position in the dugout at St Andrew's, and the Blues have acted swiftly to name Redknapp as his successor until the end of the season.

It has now been revealed that Cotterill - whose last job was as manager of Bristol City between 2013 and 2016 - will join Redknapp in the West Midlands as they look to keep the club in the Championship.

The 52-year-old has already managed eight clubs during his career, with his biggest achievement coming in League One when he won the title with the Robins in 2015, but this role will represent the first time he has been used as an assistant.

Birmingham currently sit three points above the relegation zone ahead of fixtures with Aston Villa, Huddersfield Town and Bristol City respectively.

Harry Redknapp, manager of QPR looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City at Loftus Road on September 20, 2014
Your Comments
 Manager Steve Cotterill of Bristol City applauds the crowd as he walks out for the Sky Bet League One match between Bristol City and Walsall at Ashton Gate on May 3, 2015
