New Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp suggests that he jumped at the opportunity to manage the Championship club after over two years out of English football.

After Gianfranco Zola's resignation on Monday, the Blues acted fast to bring in the vastly experienced Redknapp, who has been brought in to oversee their remaining three fixtures as they look to remain in the Championship.

It represents Redknapp's first job in English football for over two years, and he has suggested that he is motivated for a new challenge with Birmingham sitting just three points above the relegation zone.

The 70-year-old told talkSPORT: "I got a phone call last night from the people at Birmingham. I drove to London, had a meeting for ten to 15 minutes, sat down and said 'yeah, I will do it, no problem'. I got home and my wife said: 'are you mad!'

"Birmingham is a proper club. It is a good club. They are in a precarious position and we have got the worst goal difference as well.

"I've gone in there said I will come and do it. The money I am not interested in. I got fed up sitting around doing nothing. I will come and live up here until the end of the season. If I can keep them up then we can sit down and talk about going forward."

Redknapp's first game in charge comes against Birmingham's city rivals Aston Villa on Sunday, before they face fixtures with Huddersfield Town and Bristol City respectively.