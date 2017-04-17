Gianfranco Zola apologises to the Birmingham City fans following his resignation as club manager for his disappointing tenure at St Andrew's.

Gianfranco Zola has apologised to Birmingham City's fans for the club's poor run of form and admits "full responsibility".

The Italian resigned on Monday following the Blues' 2-0 home loss to Burton Albion - their third defeat in four outings.

Zola was appointed Birmingham manager in December following the sacking of Gary Rowett, with the club seventh in the Championship table, but they now sit just three points outside the relegation places.

After making the announcement, Zola told the press: "I am sorry because obviously I came here with huge expectations, from the club and myself.

"Results unfortunately haven't been good and I take full responsibility for that. I am the first one to be disappointed with the results.

"It's not that I like quitting but I feel like this club deserves the best chance. If I feel like I cannot help these players why stay - it's better that I leave and let somebody else do that."

The club, meanwhile, released a statement which read: "The manager has resigned his position. The futures of Gianfranco's backroom team – Pierluigi Casiraghi, Gabriele Cioffi, Kevin Hitchcock, Andrea Caronti and Sebastiano Porcu – will be decided in due course.

"Birmingham City would like to place on record their thanks to Gianfranco for his efforts. The Club will seek to appoint a new manager within the next few days. No further comment will be made at this time."

Zola managed just two wins and 13 points from his 22 league games in charge of the club.