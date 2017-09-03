Belgium book spot at 2018 World Cup

Belgium become the sixth team to book their spot at the 2018 World Cup after recording a 2-1 victory over Greece in Sunday night's Group H fixture.

Belgium have become the sixth team to book their spot at the 2018 World Cup after recording a 2-1 victory over Greece in Sunday night's Group H fixture.

Romelu Lukaku scored the decisive goal in the 74th minute as the Red Devils moved onto 22 points in the section, ensuring that they could not be caught by second-place Bosnia-Herzegovina or third-place Greece in the latter stages of the campaign.

Roberto Martinez's side have become the first European nation to secure a spot in next year's tournament, although hosts Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan and Mexico have already secured their positions.

Belgium's best display at a World Cup came in 1986 when they finished fourth, while they made the quarter-finals of the 2014 competition before losing to eventual finalists Argentina.

Germany could become the second European team to make the finals on Monday night, although the world champions would have to beat Norway and hope that Northern Ireland drop points against Czech Republic.