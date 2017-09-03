World Cup
Sep 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Greece
1-2
Belgium
Zeca (73')
Samaris (56')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Vertonghen (70'), Lukaku (75')
Meunier (50'), Dembele (51'), Ferreira Carrasco (77'), de Bruyne (93')

Belgium book spot at 2018 World Cup

Belgium players celebrate Romelu Lukaku's second during the Euro 2016 Group E match against Republic of Ireland on July 18, 2016
© AFP
Belgium become the sixth team to book their spot at the 2018 World Cup after recording a 2-1 victory over Greece in Sunday night's Group H fixture.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 22:42 UK

Belgium have become the sixth team to book their spot at the 2018 World Cup after recording a 2-1 victory over Greece in Sunday night's Group H fixture.

Romelu Lukaku scored the decisive goal in the 74th minute as the Red Devils moved onto 22 points in the section, ensuring that they could not be caught by second-place Bosnia-Herzegovina or third-place Greece in the latter stages of the campaign.

Roberto Martinez's side have become the first European nation to secure a spot in next year's tournament, although hosts Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan and Mexico have already secured their positions.

Belgium's best display at a World Cup came in 1986 when they finished fourth, while they made the quarter-finals of the 2014 competition before losing to eventual finalists Argentina.

Germany could become the second European team to make the finals on Monday night, although the world champions would have to beat Norway and hope that Northern Ireland drop points against Czech Republic.

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Read Next:
Martinez: 'Hazard could play for Belgium'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Roberto Martinez, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Belgium News
Belgium players celebrate Romelu Lukaku's second during the Euro 2016 Group E match against Republic of Ireland on July 18, 2016
Belgium book spot at 2018 World Cup
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Eden Hazard "happy" to be back in the fold
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez: 'Eden Hazard could play'
Conte surprised by Eden Hazard call-upChristian Benteke "very happy" at PalaceLukaku to appear in court after Stateside arrestLeekens: 'Lukaku is complete package'Result: Belgium beat Estonia to extend group lead
Team News: Lukaku spearheads Belgium attackLive Commentary: Estonia 0-2 Belgium - as it happenedResult: Batshuayi, Fellaini net in Belgium winChelsea confirm Hazard's three-month layoffLive Commentary: Belgium 2-1 Czech Republic - as it happened
> Belgium Homepage



Tables
 