Belgium boss Roberto Martinez says that Chelsea star Eden Hazard could play during the international break after recovering form a fractured ankle.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has claimed that there is a "great possibility" that Chelsea star Eden Hazard will get some minutes on the pitch during the international break.

The playmaker has not featured for his club this season due to an ankle injury that he has been recovering from since fracturing it during an outing for Belgium in June.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte recently admitted that he was surprised by Hazard's call-up, suggesting that the 26-year-old is not ready to play.

The midfielder was on the pitch for 74 minutes during a Chelsea Under-23s game on Friday evening, which has led Martinez to believe that Hazard is fit enough to feature against Gibraltar on Thursday.

"First and foremost I think where Eden is that every day we get a bit more information and that is how we are going to treat the situation," Sky Sports News quotes Martinez as saying.

"Eden played a game to show he would be available for the national team against Everton in the Uder-23s. He played over 70 minutes, you could see him growing into the game. That gave us a lot of information.

"If you were going to ask me will he be available for the Gibraltar game, I consider that he has a great possibility to be involved."

Last season, Hazard scored 17 goals in 43 outings for Chelsea.