Belgium boss Roberto Martinez: 'Eden Hazard could play'

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez says that Chelsea star Eden Hazard could play during the international break after recovering form a fractured ankle.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 at 20:44 UK

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has claimed that there is a "great possibility" that Chelsea star Eden Hazard will get some minutes on the pitch during the international break.

The playmaker has not featured for his club this season due to an ankle injury that he has been recovering from since fracturing it during an outing for Belgium in June.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte recently admitted that he was surprised by Hazard's call-up, suggesting that the 26-year-old is not ready to play.

The midfielder was on the pitch for 74 minutes during a Chelsea Under-23s game on Friday evening, which has led Martinez to believe that Hazard is fit enough to feature against Gibraltar on Thursday.

"First and foremost I think where Eden is that every day we get a bit more information and that is how we are going to treat the situation," Sky Sports News quotes Martinez as saying.

"Eden played a game to show he would be available for the national team against Everton in the Uder-23s. He played over 70 minutes, you could see him growing into the game. That gave us a lot of information.

"If you were going to ask me will he be available for the Gibraltar game, I consider that he has a great possibility to be involved."

Last season, Hazard scored 17 goals in 43 outings for Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Read Next:
Conte surprised by Eden Hazard call-up
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Roberto Martinez, Eden Hazard, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Arsenal's Hector Bellerin during the Premier League match on April 26, 2017
Chelsea 'confident of Danny Drinkwater deal'
 Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez: 'Eden Hazard could play'
 Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Chelsea agree £28m fee with Leicester City for Danny Drinkwater?
Jeremie Boga joins Birmingham on loanChelsea 'agree £35m Ox deal'Morata: 'I need more time to adapt'Conte 'pleased' with win over EvertonKoeman: 'Everton need two more players'
Result: Chelsea make light work of EvertonTeam News: Sigurdsson gets full Everton league debutLive Commentary: Chelsea 2-0 Everton - as it happenedArsenal 'want £40m from Liverpool for Ox'Liverpool to hijack Chelsea bid for Ox?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Belgium News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton on April 25, 2017
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez: 'Eden Hazard could play'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte surprised by Eden Hazard's call-up to Belgium squad
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Christian Benteke "very happy" at Crystal Palace
Lukaku to appear in court after Stateside arrestLeekens: 'Lukaku is complete package'Result: Belgium beat Estonia to extend group leadTeam News: Lukaku spearheads Belgium attackLive Commentary: Estonia 0-2 Belgium - as it happened
Result: Batshuayi, Fellaini net in Belgium winChelsea confirm Hazard's three-month layoffLive Commentary: Belgium 2-1 Czech Republic - as it happenedTeam News: Kompany handed captaincy in Hazard absenceBelgium reveal Hazard fractured ankle
> Belgium Homepage



Tables
 