Eden Hazard has revealed that he is "just happy to be back on the pitch" after two months on the sidelines with a fractured ankle.

Hazard has not represented Chelsea's first team this season after undergoing ankle surgery in June, although the attacker made his comeback for Chelsea's Under-23 team last week.

Despite only just recovering from a serious ankle injury, Hazard was called into the Belgium squad for their upcoming 2018 World Cup qualifiers, and Red Devils head coach Roberto Martinez claimed on Monday that the playmaker could feature against Gibraltar on Thursday night.

Hazard has admitted that "the last three months were not easy", but the former Lille youngster has insisted that he will 'learn' from his experience on the treatment table.

"The last three months were not easy. I was working a lot, alone. When people were away on holiday I was training alone," Hazard told Sky Sports News.

"It's something that's part of the job. Every day you learn, I learned over the last three months. But now I'm happy, I just want to play football and I'm just happy to be back on the pitch."

In Hazard's absence, Chelsea have won two and lost one of their three Premier League matches this season.