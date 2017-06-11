Beijing Guoan appoint Roger Schmidt as new manager

Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan appoint former Bayer Leverkusen boss Roger Schmidt as their new manager.
Former Bayer Leverkusen manager Roger Schmidt has taken over as head coach of Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan.

The 50-year-old spent three years in charge at Leverkusen, steering the club into the knockout stages of the Champions League in 2015 before being sacked in March.

However, he has now signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Beijing, keeping him in the Chinese Super League until the end of 2019.

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Roger Schmidt as head coach of Beijing Guoan Football Club," the club said in a statement.

"The club believes Mr Schmidt has an advanced football concept, a rigorous work ethic and is good at encouraging and developing young players, which matches the club's needs perfectly."

Beijing are currently seventh in the Chinese Super League, 10 points adrift of the final Asian Champions League place.

