Feb 18, 2017 at 2.30pm UK at ​Olympic Stadium
Hertha Berlin
1-1
Bayern Munich
Ibisevic (21')
Pekarik (92'), Jarstein (95')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Lewandowski (90')
Hummels (64'), Lewandowski (66'), Alonso (68')

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti avoids punishment for offensive gesture

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti avoids punishment for raising his middle finger at Hertha Berlin fans.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 13:05 UK

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti will not face punishment from the German Football Association (DFB) after displaying an offensive gesture to fans during last weekend's match against Hertha Berlin.

At the end of Bayern's 1-1 draw on away turf, the 57-year-old Italian raised his middle finger to away fans while making his way towards the tunnel.

Ancelotti alleged that he was "spat at" shortly after Robert Lewandowski sealed a late point for the Bundesliga giants.

The former AC Milan boss has escaped punishment from the governing body, but he has offered to donate €5,000 (£4,244) as an apology for his actions.

A statement from DFB, which was released via Bayern's official website, read: "We regard Carlo Ancelotti's gesture in response to being spat at as an understable emotional reaction.

"The DFB panel has accepted this position and will cease its inquiry. However, as an apology for his gesture Carlo Ancelotti will make a donation of €5,000to the DFB Foundation."

Bayern have a five-point lead at the top of the league table.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich21155146133350
2RB Leipzig21143438211745
3Borussia DortmundDortmund21107443232037
4Hoffenheim21910238211737
5Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt2110562520535
6Hertha Berlin2110472824434
7FC Koln2189430191133
8Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen219393430430
9Freiburg219392836-830
10Schalke 04Schalke217592522326
11Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach217592329-626
12Mainz 052174102937-825
13Augsburg216691927-824
14Wolfsburg2164111931-1222
15Hamburger SV2155112137-1620
16Werder Bremen2154122642-1619
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042153131932-1318
18SV Darmstadt 982133151441-2712
