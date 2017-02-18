Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti avoids punishment for raising his middle finger at Hertha Berlin fans.

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti will not face punishment from the German Football Association (DFB) after displaying an offensive gesture to fans during last weekend's match against Hertha Berlin.

At the end of Bayern's 1-1 draw on away turf, the 57-year-old Italian raised his middle finger to away fans while making his way towards the tunnel.

Ancelotti alleged that he was "spat at" shortly after Robert Lewandowski sealed a late point for the Bundesliga giants.

The former AC Milan boss has escaped punishment from the governing body, but he has offered to donate €5,000 (£4,244) as an apology for his actions.

A statement from DFB, which was released via Bayern's official website, read: "We regard Carlo Ancelotti's gesture in response to being spat at as an understable emotional reaction.

"The DFB panel has accepted this position and will cease its inquiry. However, as an apology for his gesture Carlo Ancelotti will make a donation of €5,000to the DFB Foundation."

Bayern have a five-point lead at the top of the league table.