Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
5-1
Arsenal
Robben (11'), Lewandowski (53'), Alcantara (56', 63'), Muller (88')
Hummels (26'), Lahm (83')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sanchez (30')
Mustafi (15'), Sanchez (33'), Xhaka (60')

Martin Keown: 'Bayern Munich thrashing is Arsene Wenger's lowest point as Arsenal boss'

Martin Keown looks on prior to the pre-season match between Corby Town and Stevenage at Steel Park on August 2, 2011 in Corby, England
Martin Keown believes that Arsenal's 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 first leg is Arsene Wenger's "lowest point ever".
Martin Keown has described Arsenal's 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League as Arsene Wenger's "lowest point ever".

Goals from Arjen Robben and Alexis Sanchez in the last-16 first leg at the Allianz Arena ensured that the two teams went into the break on level terms.

However, it was one-way traffic after the restart as Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and a double from Thiago Alcantara put Arsenal on the brink of a seventh successive second-round exit from the competition.

Former Gunners defender Keown told BT Sport after the final whistle: "I feel for Arsene Wenger. It's almost embarrassing. Outclassed, outplayed. They did it at a canter.

"Wenger has to be seriously considering his future now because it's embarrassing. I can't ever say I'd like to see him go - this is his lowest point ever as Arsenal manager."

The result means that Arsenal have become the first English team with to concede 200 goals in the Champions League.

