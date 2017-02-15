Martin Keown believes that Arsenal's 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich in their Champions League last-16 first leg is Arsene Wenger's "lowest point ever".

Goals from Arjen Robben and Alexis Sanchez in the last-16 first leg at the Allianz Arena ensured that the two teams went into the break on level terms.

However, it was one-way traffic after the restart as Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and a double from Thiago Alcantara put Arsenal on the brink of a seventh successive second-round exit from the competition.

Former Gunners defender Keown told BT Sport after the final whistle: "I feel for Arsene Wenger. It's almost embarrassing. Outclassed, outplayed. They did it at a canter.

"Wenger has to be seriously considering his future now because it's embarrassing. I can't ever say I'd like to see him go - this is his lowest point ever as Arsenal manager."

The result means that Arsenal have become the first English team with to concede 200 goals in the Champions League.