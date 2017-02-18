Carlo Ancelotti confesses to gesturing to Hertha Berlin fans with his middle finger, but only after being "spat at" during Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw.

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has alleged that he was "spat at" following his side's 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

In response, the 57-year-old gestured to home fans with his middle finger as he made his way down the tunnel area after a late 96th-minute leveller for his men.

Tempers boiled over when Hertha keeper Rune Jarstein booted the ball into the back of Xabi Alonso, leading to both players clashing at the Olympiastadion.

Asked about the incident after the game, Ancelotti told ARD: "Yes, I made the gesture after being spat at."

Bayern's late equaliser, which came after the allotted five added-on minutes, leaves them five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.