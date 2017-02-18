Feb 18, 2017 at 2.30pm UK at ​Olympic Stadium
Hertha Berlin
1-1
Bayern Munich
Ibisevic (21')
Pekarik (92'), Jarstein (95')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Lewandowski (90')
Hummels (64'), Lewandowski (66'), Alonso (68')

Carlo Ancelotti admits to middle finger gesture after "being spat at"

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
© Getty Images
Carlo Ancelotti confesses to gesturing to Hertha Berlin fans with his middle finger, but only after being "spat at" during Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 18:53 UK

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has alleged that he was "spat at" following his side's 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

In response, the 57-year-old gestured to home fans with his middle finger as he made his way down the tunnel area after a late 96th-minute leveller for his men.

Tempers boiled over when Hertha keeper Rune Jarstein booted the ball into the back of Xabi Alonso, leading to both players clashing at the Olympiastadion.

Asked about the incident after the game, Ancelotti told ARD: "Yes, I made the gesture after being spat at."

Bayern's late equaliser, which came after the allotted five added-on minutes, leaves them five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso waits ahead the training of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich at the team club area in Munich, southern Germany, on July 7, 2015
Read Next:
Xabi Alonso doubtful for Arsenal match
>
View our homepages for Carlo Ancelotti, Rune Jarstein, Xabi Alonso, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Carlo Ancelotti admits to middle finger gesture after "being spat at"
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Report: Celtic star Moussa Dembele on Bayern Munich radar
 Philipp Lahm of Bayern Munich talks to the media prior to the UEFA Super Cup match between Bayern Muenchen and Chelsea FC at Stadion Eden on August 29, 2013
Philipp Lahm: 'Bayern Munich in a very good position'
Kahn: 'Arsenal have lost faith in Wenger'Ancelotti praises "perfect" ThiagoResult: Ruthless Bayern thrash Arsenal in first legTeam News: Xhaka brought back into Arsenal XILive Commentary: Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal - as it happened
Why Bayern Munich will be too strong for ArsenalVidal shoots down rumours of Chelsea moveBallack: 'Arsenal must believe they can win'Hummels: 'No chance of Arsenal dropping Ozil'United 'tried to sign Thomas Muller'
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More Hertha Berlin News
Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
Carlo Ancelotti admits to middle finger gesture after "being spat at"
 Hertha's midfielder Jens Hegeler and Bremen's Swiss defender Ulisses Garcia vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Hertha BSC Berlin vs SV Werder Bremen in Berlin, on August 21, 2015
Bristol City sign Jens Hegeler from Hertha Berlin on two-and-a-half-year deal
 Serge Gnabry in action for Arsenal on January 24, 2014
Arsene Wenger desperate to keep hold of Serge Gnabry
Hertha confirm interest in Arsenal midfielderHertha Berlin sign Liverpool's Allan on loanReading sign Dutch winger Roy BeerensWest Ham learn of Europa League opponentResult: Victory moves Hertha Berlin up to third
Result: Hertha battle past 10-man LeverkusenPal Dardai: "The better team won"Result: Bayern move 11 points clearHalf-Time Report: Bayern in control against HerthaTeam News: Douglas Costa misses out for Bayern
> Hertha Berlin Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich21155146133350
2RB Leipzig21143438211745
3Borussia DortmundDortmund21107443232037
4Hoffenheim21910238211737
5Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt2110562520535
6Hertha Berlin2110472824434
7FC Koln2189430191133
8Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen219393430430
9Freiburg219392836-830
10Schalke 04Schalke217592522326
11Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach217592329-626
12Mainz 052174102937-825
13Augsburg216691927-824
14Wolfsburg2164111931-1222
15Hamburger SV2155112137-1620
16Werder Bremen2154122642-1619
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042153131932-1318
18SV Darmstadt 982133151441-2712
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand