Apr 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
4-2
Bayern Munich
Ronaldo (76', 104', 110'), Asensio (112')
Casemiro (40')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Lewandowski (53' pen.), Ramos (77' og.)
Vidal (6'), Alonso (70'), Hummels (75'), Robben (101')
Vidal (84')

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffers fractured foot

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in action for Germany on July 13, 2014.
© Getty Images
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer faces a period on the sidelines after suffering a fractured foot against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:28 UK

Bayern Munich have revealed that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer sustained a fractured foot during their Champions League exit to Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Bundesliga side succumbed to a controversial 4-2 defeat at the Bernabeu to lose the quarter-final tie 6-3 on aggregate, but they now face losing their first-choice stopper for the remainder of the season.

A club statement read: "Manuel Neuer suffered a fracture to his left foot in the 4-2 defeat away to Real Madrid according to an initial diagnosis.

"The Bayern goalkeeper sustained the injury during Cristiano Ronaldo's third goal in extra-time of the Champions League quarter-final return.

"Neuer will undergo a thorough examination on arrival in Munich prior to a decision on the appropriate treatment."

The 31-year-old has made 40 appearances for Bayern in all competitions this season.

