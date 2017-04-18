Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer faces a period on the sidelines after suffering a fractured foot against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Bayern Munich have revealed that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer sustained a fractured foot during their Champions League exit to Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Bundesliga side succumbed to a controversial 4-2 defeat at the Bernabeu to lose the quarter-final tie 6-3 on aggregate, but they now face losing their first-choice stopper for the remainder of the season.

A club statement read: "Manuel Neuer suffered a fracture to his left foot in the 4-2 defeat away to Real Madrid according to an initial diagnosis.

"The Bayern goalkeeper sustained the injury during Cristiano Ronaldo's third goal in extra-time of the Champions League quarter-final return.

"Neuer will undergo a thorough examination on arrival in Munich prior to a decision on the appropriate treatment."

The 31-year-old has made 40 appearances for Bayern in all competitions this season.