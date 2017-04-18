Apr 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
 

Craig Shakespeare hopeful of Wes Morgan return for Atletico Madrid clash

Leicester City's Wes Morgan in action against Newcastle United on March 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Craig Shakespeare is "pleased" with the progression made by Wes Morgan in his comeback from a back injury, hinting that he will risk the defender against Atletico Madrid.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 18:10 UK

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has revealed that he has still yet to decide whether to risk Wes Morgan against Atletico Madrid, but hinted that his captain is currently winning his battle to be fit.

The Jamaica international has missed the Foxes' last six games, including the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Atleti at the Vicente Calderon last week, due to a troublesome back problem.

Leicester are already without fellow centre-back Robert Huth for Tuesday night's clash in the East Midlands, having picked up an automatic one-match ban for during the 1-0 loss in Madrid, but Shakespeare is waiting until the day of the game before making a decision over Morgan's inclusion.

"The final decision will be made tomorrow. I need to see if there is no reaction," he told reporters. "He has trained the last three training sessions in which the intensity has been greater every one.

"I am pleased with how he has progressed. I would like to find out from the player how his thoughts are. But my eyes tell me this morning we both should be fairly pleased how he has come through."

Morgan has featured 39 times for City in all competitions this season, but his last appearance came in the 2-0 win over Sevilla in the last round of the Champions League a month ago.

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Read Next:
Shakespeare plays down defensive crisis
>
View our homepages for Craig Shakespeare, Wes Morgan, Robert Huth, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Diego Simeone: 'Atletico Madrid, Leicester City clash will be very tight'
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare during the Champions League match against Sevilla on March 14, 2017
Craig Shakespeare calls for 'smart heads' in second-leg tie
 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Preview: Leicester City vs. Atletico Madrid
Shakespeare hopeful of Wes Morgan returnWatford eye Ranieri as Mazzarri replacement?Benteke: 'We deserved to beat Leicester'Shakespeare plays down defensive crisisShakespeare pleased with Leicester point
Vardy: 'Palace equaliser shouldn't have stood'Result: Palace fight back to draw with LeicesterLive Commentary: Palace 2-2 Leicester - as it happenedCraig Shakespeare coy on Ben Gibson linkShakespeare 'will not gamble' on Morgan fitness
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal31167861392255
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32413152237-1525
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 