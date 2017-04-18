Craig Shakespeare is "pleased" with the progression made by Wes Morgan in his comeback from a back injury, hinting that he will risk the defender against Atletico Madrid.

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has revealed that he has still yet to decide whether to risk Wes Morgan against Atletico Madrid, but hinted that his captain is currently winning his battle to be fit.

The Jamaica international has missed the Foxes' last six games, including the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Atleti at the Vicente Calderon last week, due to a troublesome back problem.

Leicester are already without fellow centre-back Robert Huth for Tuesday night's clash in the East Midlands, having picked up an automatic one-match ban for during the 1-0 loss in Madrid, but Shakespeare is waiting until the day of the game before making a decision over Morgan's inclusion.

"The final decision will be made tomorrow. I need to see if there is no reaction," he told reporters. "He has trained the last three training sessions in which the intensity has been greater every one.

"I am pleased with how he has progressed. I would like to find out from the player how his thoughts are. But my eyes tell me this morning we both should be fairly pleased how he has come through."

Morgan has featured 39 times for City in all competitions this season, but his last appearance came in the 2-0 win over Sevilla in the last round of the Champions League a month ago.