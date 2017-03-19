New Transfer Talk header

Andres Iniesta 'rejects two China offers'

Andres Iniesta rejects the chance to leave Barcelona for the Chinese Super League, according to a report.
Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has reportedly rejected two lucrative contract offers from China.

The 32-year-old is approaching the final 12 months of his current deal at Camp Nou, although it is understood that the Spanish champions want to tie Iniesta to a two-year extension.

According to AS, the veteran midfielder is the subject of firm interest from the Chinese Super League, but he has already rejected two separate proposals to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The same report claims that one offer from the Far East was in the region of £30.4m per season.

Iniesta has made more than 600 appearances for the Catalan giants since his first-team debut in 2002, while he has won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues during his time at Camp Nou.

