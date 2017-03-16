General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez 'urinate sitting down'

Lionel Messi celebrates with Luis Suarez after getting on the scoresheet for the sixth during the La Liga game between Deportivo La Coruna and Barcelona on April 20, 2016
Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez give a bizarre interview in which they confess to urinating sitting down.
Thursday, March 16, 2017

Barcelona frontmen Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have given a bizarre interview in which they confess to sitting down to urinate.

The pair were appearing on Uruguayan TV show Por la Camiseta for a light-hearted interview covering subjects such as their favourite films and foodstuffs when the conversation turned to toilet habits.

"What? Do you pee sitting?" Messi asked Suarez, who confirmed that he does before the Argentine admitted: "Me too."

Messi then added: "It's more comfortable. You wake up in the morning, sleepy, and you put the seat down."

Messi and Suarez have found the back of the net a combined 69 times for the Spanish giants this season.

