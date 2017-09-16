Sep 16, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Coliseum Alfonso Perez
Team News: Ousmane Dembele makes first La Liga start

Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Ousmane Dembele makes his first league start for Barcelona as they travel to Getafe.
Ousmane Dembele will make his first league start for Barcelona as they travel to Getafe this afternoon.

The teenager was named in the starting XI for the 3-0 triumph over Juventus on Tuesday night and keeps his spot up front today alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. Gerard Deulofeu, who filled the Neymar-shaped hole for the first few weeks of the season, starts on the bench.

Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta keep their places in the midfield despite their exertions against Juve, while there is a change at right-back as Sergi Roberto comes in for Nelson Semedo alongside Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Jordi Alba.

Getafe, meanwhile, are unchanged following the 2-1 victory at Leganes eight days ago as they welcome the league leaders to the Spanish capital.

Alvaro Jimenez came off the bench to score the winner in that game but is once again named among the substitutes today as Jose Bordelas names Jorge Molina up front. Amath Diedhiou, Gaku Shibasaki and Faycal Fajr provide attacking support for Molina, while Markel Bergara and Mauro Arambarri operate in front of the back line.

Damian Suarez, Djene Dakonam, Juan Cala and Vitorino Atunes make up that unchanged back four, with Vicente Guaita in place between the posts.

Getafe: Guaita; D.Suarez, Dakonam, Cala, Antunes; Bergara, Arambarri; Diedhiou, Shibasaski, Fajr; Molina
Subs: Martinez, Bruno, Alvaro, Angel, Portillo, S. Mora, Molinero

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Dembele, Suarez, Messi
Subs: Cillessen, Semedo, Denis Suarez, Mascherano, Paulinho, Deulofeu, Gomes

Keep up with all of the action from Madrid this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during his side's Champions League group game against Juventus at the Camp Nou on September 12, 2017
