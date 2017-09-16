Live Commentary: Getafe 1-0 Barcelona

Barcelona , meanwhile, have won all three of their league matches this term – beating Real Betis, Alaves and Espanyol without conceding a single goal.

Getafe have made a positive start to the 2017-18 La Liga season – collecting four points from their first three fixtures to sit in 10th position.

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Getafe and Barcelona from Madrid.

51 min Plenty of possession for Barcelona as they continue to pass and probe in the final third, but Getafe continue to defend their lines. Luis Suarez is having another difficult afternoon for the Catalan side.

48 min Just a reminder that Barcelona started the new league season with three straight wins, but the Catalan giants have a lot of work to do if they are to turn this one around. Getafe have been impressive.

46 min ... BARCELONA SUB! Denis Suarez replaces Iniesta for Barcelona.

46 min RESTART! Getafe resume the action here...

4.13pm BENCH WATCH! Barcelona have already been forced into a change this afternoon - Deulofeu taking the place of the injured Dembele in the 26th minute. Valverde, however, still has the likes of Paulinho, Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez in reserve. As for Getafe, Guerrero, Molinero and Rodriguez are all in reserve for the home team. Plenty of qualities on both benches this afternoon.

4.08pm STATISTICS! Getafe have only had 26% possession, but they have had eight attempts - three of which were on target. Barcelona, meanwhile, hit the target with two of their three attempts. Two bookings to report - Pique in the book for Barcelona, and Cala having his name taken for Getafe.

4.03pm So there we have it. The referee brings the first period to a close with Getafe leading Barcelona 1-0 courtesy of a stunning volley from Shibasaki. The hosts have been excellent in the opening 45 minutes against a very off-colour Barcelona. The league leaders trail at the half-time interval here.

45 min+3 HALF-TIME: Getafe 1-0 Barcelona

45 min+2 SAVE! Stunning save from Guaita to keep out a Messi free kick!

45 min+2 We are into the second of two additional minutes at the end of the first period.

45 min+1 Pique just cannot get to trips with Molina here as the Getafe forward continues to cause problems in the final third. Fajr is next to unleash for the hosts, but his wild effort reaches the stands.

44 min Still a lot of football to be played in this match, but Barcelona will need to find a few more levels if they are to avoid defeat this afternoon. Getafe have possession in the final stages of the first period.

42 min Barcelona have been so poor in the first half of this match.

40 min Oh my word! The home side take the lead in the 39th minute as Shibasaki fires a sensational volley into the top corner. It is a stunning strike from the Japan international!

39 min GOAL! Getafe 1-0 Barcelona (Shibasaki)

39 min Another Barcelona attack breaks down after Iniesta had attempted to feed Luis Suarez in a dangerous position. Getafe have been so well-drilled defensively in the opening 41 minutes of this match. Barcelona, however, only need one second, a moment of brilliance, to take the lead here.

38 min While Getafe have been impressive, they have not had to be excellent to prevent Barcelona from scoring. It is not as if Guaita has been forced to make save after save in the first period.

36 min Dakonam is left on the ground after the Getafe centre-back had clashed with Luis Suarez, who looked to stand on the foot of the defender. That was a little bit naughty from the Uruguay forward.

34 min Plenty happening in terms of challenges at the moment as both teams bite into tackles in the middle of the park. Getafe are making this a very uncomfortable game for Barcelona.

32 min BOOKING! Cala (Getafe) is booked for a late tackle on Messi.

32 min CHANCE! Umtiti heads an Iniesta cross straight at Guaita from close range!

32 min Molina continues to cause Barcelona problems in the final third of the field, but the striker is ruled offside after the ball had broken for Diedhiou in a dangerous position. Still Barcelona struggle in the final third of the field as Cala heads clear under pressure from Messi. It remains all square in Madrid.

29 min Finally Barcelona have a shot on target, but Guaita saves comfortable from Deulofeu.

28 min Barcelona continue to dominate the possession, but the away side have still not had a single shot on target. It has been pretty poor from the Catalan outfit, although Getafe deserve a lot of credit.

26 min BARCELONA SUB! Deulofeu replaces the injured Dembele, who limped off the field.

25 min This does not look great for Dembele as the Frenchman goes down holding his thigh.

24 min Possession football for Barcelona, but not too much else at the moment.

22 min Getafe continue to enjoy themselves on home soil as a lacklustre Barcelona struggle in the final third of the field. We have hardly seen anything from Dembele, Messi or Neymar in this match.

20 min This has been a very uncomfortable 20 minutes for Barcelona, who really should be behind. Getafe have had a couple of really good chances, but have been unable to make the breakthrough here.

17 min CLOSE! Oh my word! Wonderful chance for the home side as a deflected cross from Shibasaki threatens to fall for Molina at the far post, but the striker makes contact too late, and the ball is wide of the post! Wonderful opportunity for Getafe to make the breakthrough here.

16 min Possession football for Barcelona as they continue to pass and probe in the final third, but Getafe have been defensively sound in the opening 16 minutes of this match. Nothing much from Suarez, Messi or Dembele, but the game is still very young. As we know, it can change very quickly indeed.

13 min Alba breaks into the Getafe box, but the offside flag is raised.

12 min Barcelona are quite uncomfortable at the moment as Getafe continue to force the issue.

11 min Antunes strikes from the edge of the box, but his effort is blocked, and eventually Bergara fires into the stands. Dangerous couple of moments for Barcelona, who need to wake up here.

10 min BOOKING! Pique (Barcelona) is booked for pulling Molina to the ground just outside the Barcelona box. Was so close to being a penalty for the home side there!

10 min Fajr's deflected strike from distance is easily gathered by Ter Stegen.

10 min Dembele finds space down the right for the away side, but the Frenchman trips over his own feet after attempting to dance past Antunes. Still goalless with 10 minutes on the clock in Madrid.

8 min Not too much for Getafe goalkeeper Guaita to be worried about in the opening eight minutes of this match, with Barcelona yet to carve out a shooting chance. That said, the away side are dominating the ball as they continue to pass and probe in the final third. Getafe are holding a high line.

6 min Diedhiou has been bright for Getafe in the opening six minutes of this match, with the number 23 using his pace to break free on a couple of occasions. Barcelona will need to be wary of that danger, but the visitors have had almost all of the possession in the early exchanges here.

4 min As expected, Barcelona are dominating the possession in the early stages, with Iniesta, Rakitic and Busquets all seeing plenty of the ball. Dembele has also been buzzing about on the right here.

2 min ... SAVE! Ter Stegen has to drop down to keep out a strike from Molina after the Getafe forward had been found by Diedhiou. Excellent start from the home side here.

0 min KICKOFF! Barcelona kick things off in Madrid...

3.12pm After 12 successive campaigns in La Liga, Getafe were relegated to the second tier at the end of the 2015-16 season. They bounced back at the first time of asking, however, after coming through the Segunda playoffs last term. It is a club that is used to operating at the highest level, and they actually finished sixth in La Liga as recent as 2010. Right, we are just about ready for kickoff here!

3.05pm As for Getafe, they opened their season with an impressive goalless draw at Athletic Bilbao, before suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Sevilla. El Geta returned to winning ways last time out, however, after recording a 2-1 victory at Leganes. A total of four points has left them in 11th position in the table, and even a defeat here would still make it a positive start to the 2017-18 campaign.

3.02pm Arguably Barcelona's first real test in the league does not arrive until October 14, when they travel to Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid have already dropped four home league points this season, and Los Blancos have a tough trip to high-flying Real Sociedad tonight. It is not against all possibilities that Barcelona could have a six-point gap or so by the middle of next month. Kickoff is now just around the corner here!

2.58pm Many Barcelona supporters feared the worst after losing 5-1 to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup last month, but the Catalan giants still have a certain Lionel Messi in their ranks, and the Argentine has been sensational thus far this season. When considering that Barcelona's next three league games after this one are against Eibar, Girona and Las Palmas, Valverde's side could realistically win their first seven La Liga games of the season without breaking a sweat.

2.52pm Barcelona will also enter this match off the back of a 3-0 win over Juventus in their Champions League group opener on Tuesday night. As a result, Valverde's side have won their last four in all competitions – scoring 12 times in the process and conceding zero. It has been an excellent few weeks for Barcelona, who will fancy their chances of putting another win on the board here.

2.49pm So there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just under 30 minutes from kickoff in Madrid. I shall speak about the home side a little bit later, but let's start with Barcelona, who currently sit top of La Liga with nine points from their first three matches. A 5-0 win over Espanyol last weekend followed back-to-back 2-0 victories over Real Betis and Alaves in their first two fixtures.

2.46pm Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has made just the one change from the 3-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday night, with Sergi Roberto replacing Nelson Semedo at right-back. Ousmane Dembele starts his first La Liga game alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in the final third, while Andres Iniesta keeps his position in the team. Summer signing Paulinho is once again on the Barcelona bench. © AFP

2.43pm No real surprises in the Getafe XI this afternoon, with experienced forward Jorge Molina once again leading the line for the capital outfit. Japan international Gaku Shibasaki also starts in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but Dani Pacheco and Jefferson Montero are still on the sidelines for El Geta.

2.40pm TEAMS! GETAFE: Guaita; D.Suarez, Dakonam, Cala, Antunes; Bergara, Arambarri; Diedhiou, Shibasaski, Fajr; Molina BARCA: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Dembele, Suarez, Messi

2.37pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Any changes from Barcelona's mid-week exertions in the Champions League? © Offside

2.34pm Getafe have not beaten Barcelona in La Liga since November 2011, although that 1-0 success did come in this very stadium. Since then, Barcelona have won nine of their 11 fixtures in all competitions, including a 2-0 victory in Madrid during the 2015-16 season. Their last clash came at Camp Nou in March 2016, when Barcelona put six unanswered goals past El Geta.