Preview: Getafe vs. Barcelona

Sports Mole previews Saturday's La Liga clash between Getafe and Barcelona from the Spanish capital.

Barcelona will look to continue their 100% start to the 2017-18 La Liga campaign when they visit newly-promoted Getafe on Saturday afternoon.

Nine points from an available nine has seen the Catalan giants lead the table on goal difference from Real Sociedad after three rounds of matches, and the 24-time Spanish champions will be confident of stretching their lead at the summit.

Getafe

After 12 successive campaigns in La Liga, Getafe were relegated to the second tier at the end of the 2015-16 season. They bounced back at the first time of asking, however, after coming through the Segunda playoffs last term.

It is a club that is used to operating at the highest level, and they actually finished sixth in La Liga as recent as 2010. Their last season at this level ended in relegation though as they dropped out of the division alongside Levante and Rayo Vallecano.

Jose Bordalas's side have made a positive start to the new campaign, however, collecting four points from three matches to sit in 10th position in the table.

The capital outfit picked up an impressive point away to Athletic Bilbao on the opening weekend of the 2017-18 campaign, before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Sevilla. El Geta posted their first win of the season away to Leganes last time out, however, to ensure that they would enter this match full of confidence.

When considering that Getafe will also take on Villarreal and Real Madrid in two of their next five matches, it has been a tough start to the new season. Home form will be vital for a club that is expected to struggle, but they will be the underdogs against a Barcelona team full of confidence.

Recent form: DLW



Barcelona

Many Barcelona supporters feared the worst after losing 5-1 to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup last month, but the Catalan giants have started the new La Liga season in brilliant fashion – winning all three matches without conceding a single goal.

Indeed, a 5-0 victory over Catalan rivals Espanyol at Camp Nou last weekend followed back-to-back 2-0 wins over Real Betis and Alaves. Ernesto Valverde's side have still not conceded a single league goal this season, and sit atop the table on goal difference from fellow 100% team Real Sociedad.

Barcelona will also enter this match off the back of a 3-0 win over Italian champions Juventus in their Champions League group opener on Tuesday night. Since the Super Cup defeat, Valverde's team have won four times without conceding, and they will fancy their chances of putting another three points on the board this weekend.

When considering that Barcelona's next three league games after this one are against Eibar, Girona and Las Palmas, the Catalan outfit could realistically win their first seven La Liga games of the season without breaking a sweat.

Arguably, Barcelona's first real test in the league does not arrive until October 14, when they travel to Atletico Madrid. Reigning champions Real Madrid have already dropped four home league points this season, meanwhile, and Los Blancos face a tough trip to high-flying Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

Recent form: WWW

Recent form (all competitions): LWWWW



Team News

Dani Pacheco is once again expected to miss out for Getafe, while on-loan Swansea City attacker Jefferson Montero is still struggling with a muscular problem.

Alvaro Jimenez is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score the winner against Leganes last time out, and the Spaniard could take the place of Japan international Gaku Shibasaki.

As for Barcelona, Arda Turan and Rafinha are still on the sidelines, while Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic could both be rested after their exertions against Juventus.

Sergi Roberto and Paulinho are both pushing for positions in the middle of the park, while Ousmane Dembele is expected to be given the chance to start his first La Liga match alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in the final third.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Guaita; D.Suarez, Dakonam, Cala, Antunes; Fajr, Bergara, Arambarri, N'Diaye; Molina, Jimenez

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Umtiti, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Roberto, Paulinho; Dembele, Suarez, Messi



Head To Head

Getafe have not beaten Barcelona in La Liga since November 2011, although that 1-0 success, courtesy of a goal from Juan Valera, occurred at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Since then, Barcelona have won nine of their 11 fixtures in all competitions, including a 2-0 victory in Madrid during the 2015-16 season. Their last clash came at Camp Nou in March 2016, when Barcelona put six unanswered goals past El Geta.

We say: Getafe 0-3 Barcelona

Getafe have made a positive start to the new campaign, but it is difficult to imagine the capital side upsetting Barcelona this weekend. Indeed, we are backing Valverde's side to continue their 100% start to the season with a routine victory in Madrid.

