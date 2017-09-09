Barcelona striker Luis Suarez says that it is a "privilege" to play alongside Lionel Messi, who he regards as the best player in world football.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has described it as a "privilege" to play alongside Lionel Messi following the latter's man-of-the-match display against Espanyol on Saturday.

Messi scored his 38th Barcelona hat-trick and the 42nd of his career to help Ernesto Valverde's side to victory in the Catalan derby, with Gerard Pique and Suarez adding further goals late on.

The victory saw Barca pull further clear of Real Madrid at the top of the early La Liga standings, and after the match Suarez paid tribute to "the best in the world".

"They are three important points because they allow us to take advantage of our direct rivals slipping up, but of course, it is only the third match of the season," he told reporters.

"It is a privilege to play with the best in the world, [Messi] continues to show that people have a long way to catch him."

Barcelona will next turn their attention to the Champions League, where they take on Juventus on Tuesday.