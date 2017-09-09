Ousmane Dembele makes Barcelona debut

The world's second most expensive player Ousmane Dembele makes his debut for Barcelona as a second-half sub against local rivals Espanyol.

Ousmane Dembele made his debut for Barcelona during this evening's Catalan derby with Espanyol at the Camp Nou.

The 20-year-old became the second most expensive player of all time when he completed his £135.5m switch to Barcelona this summer, replacing Neymar following the Brazilian's £200m move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele was named on the bench for this evening's derby, but was introduced as a 67th-minute substitute for Gerard Deulofeu.

The France international's debut threatened to be overshadowed by another memorable performance from Lionel Messi, though, with the Argentine scoring his 42nd career hat-trick.

You can follow live coverage of the match courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates.