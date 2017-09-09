Sep 9, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Camp Nou
Barcelona
5-0
Espanyol
Messi (26', 35', 67'), Pique (87'), Saurez (90')
Busquets (21')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Lopez (29'), Sanchez (60'), Darder (71'), Martin (74'), Diop (84')

Ousmane Dembele makes Barcelona debut

A general view of the stadium prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou on November 1, 2014
© Getty Images
The world's second most expensive player Ousmane Dembele makes his debut for Barcelona as a second-half sub against local rivals Espanyol.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 21:24 UK

Ousmane Dembele made his debut for Barcelona during this evening's Catalan derby with Espanyol at the Camp Nou.

The 20-year-old became the second most expensive player of all time when he completed his £135.5m switch to Barcelona this summer, replacing Neymar following the Brazilian's £200m move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele was named on the bench for this evening's derby, but was introduced as a 67th-minute substitute for Gerard Deulofeu.

The France international's debut threatened to be overshadowed by another memorable performance from Lionel Messi, though, with the Argentine scoring his 42nd career hat-trick.

You can follow live coverage of the match courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates.

Xavi Hernandez of FC Barcelona applauds as he leaves the pitch during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RC Deportivo La Coruna at Camp Nou on May 23, 2015
Your Comments
