Athletic Bilbao head coach Ernesto Valverde is back into pole position for the Barcelona job, according to reports.

Athletic Bilbao head coach Ernesto Valverde has moved back into pole position for the Barcelona job, according to reports.

The Blaugrana will lose incumbent manager Luis Enrique at the end of the season, and the Athletic boss is tipped by many to be favourite for the Camp Nou reins.

It had also been suggested that current Barca assistant manager Juan Carlos Unzue was in the running for a promotion, but Marca believes that the 3-0 defeat to Juventus in midweek has convinced the club's board to discard him as an option.

The Spanish outlet's report goes on to say that the Barca board was unconvinced by a series of unconvincing team performances this season, citing their 2-0 defeat at Malaga as another example, and hold Unzue partly responsible.

Valverde's Bilbao contract will also expire at the end of the season.