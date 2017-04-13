Report: Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde favourite for Barcelona job

Athletic Bilbao head coach Ernesto Valverde is back into pole position for the Barcelona job, according to reports.
The Blaugrana will lose incumbent manager Luis Enrique at the end of the season, and the Athletic boss is tipped by many to be favourite for the Camp Nou reins.

The Blaugrana will lose incumbent manager Luis Enrique at the end of the season, and the Athletic boss is tipped by many to be favourite for the Camp Nou reins.

It had also been suggested that current Barca assistant manager Juan Carlos Unzue was in the running for a promotion, but Marca believes that the 3-0 defeat to Juventus in midweek has convinced the club's board to discard him as an option.

The Spanish outlet's report goes on to say that the Barca board was unconvinced by a series of unconvincing team performances this season, citing their 2-0 defeat at Malaga as another example, and hold Unzue partly responsible.

Valverde's Bilbao contract will also expire at the end of the season.

Athletic's head coach Ernesto Valverde gestures during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Partizan and Athletic Bilbao at the FK Partizan Stadium on October 22, 2015
