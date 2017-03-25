Barcelona deny making approach for Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona release a statement to make clear that they have not approached Athletic Bilbao's Ernesto Valverde over the summer managerial vacancy at Camp Nou.
Barcelona have 'emphatically denied' making contact with Athletic Bilbao over the availability of manager Ernesto Valverde.

Reports emerged on Friday suggesting that the 53-year-old is the Catalan giants' preferred choice to replace outgoing boss Luis Enrique at the end of the campaign.

The speculation came just hours after Bilbao striker Inaki Williams tipped his manager to one day take on the Camp Nou job, but Barcelona have refuted media claims that an approach has already been made for the former Espanyol and Villarreal chief.

"FC Barcelona emphatically denies having asked permission from Athletic Club to negotiate the hiring of coach Ernesto Valverde, as reported tonight on television in Catalonia," a club statement read.

"Likewise, the club denies that technical secretary Robert Fernandez has contacted Ernesto Valverde in recent days to negotiate joining FC Barcelona."

Enrique announced at the start of the month that he will not extend his stay in Catalonia beyond the end of the current season, bringing an end to his three-year spell with the club.

Athletic Bilbao's Spanish forward Inaki Williams celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europe League round of 32 football match Torino Vs Athletic Bilbao on February 19, 2015
Williams: 'Valverde ideal for Barcelona'
