Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has claimed that Ernesto Valverde "would be a good coach" for Barcelona, but is 'hopeful' that the experienced manager remains at San Mames.

Valverde is believed to be the favourite to replace Luis Enrique at Camp Nou when the 46-year-old stands down as head coach of the Catalan giants at the end of the current season.

Williams has talked-up his manager's credentials when it comes to the top job at Camp Nou. but the in-demand attacker wants Valverde to reject interest from Barcelona to stay with the Basque club.

"He would be a good coach [for Barca], but we want him to remain at Athletic," Williams told Cadena Ser. "Hopefully he'll stay with us. We're very happy with the boss. He's brilliant, a great coach.

"He's done a great job, he's made history at the club, he's the coach with the most games. Every season we've got a European place under him and the truth is we would be thrilled if he continues."

Valverde, 53, took charge of Bilbao in 2013 after a short spell with Valencia.