Real Sociedad boss Eusebio Sacristan insists that he would reject an approach from Barcelona if they offered him the chance to succeed manager Luis Enrique.

Eusebio fits the bill as a potential replacement for Luis Enrique, who plans to step down at the end of the season, having previously coached the Barcelona B team and spent seven years of his playing career at the Camp Nou.

However, Eusebio revealed that he was unhappy with being overlooked for the Barcelona manager's job while he worked at the club and insists that he will not leave Sociedad in order to chase silverware.

"I'm flattered that I'm considered as a future option for Barcelona. But it doesn't take a second of my focus on my day to day. Would I turn down an approach from Barcelona? Yes, I can assure you. I'm 100% convinced about that. I don't see that possibility," he told AS.

"All that is happening now is thanks to La Real, which after my four years with Barcelona's youth sector took an interest in me and took a chance on me. Barca didn't consider me when I was part of the club. That is what I would have liked. I have to be committed to La Real after they believed in me and gave me a great opportunity.

"All that I wanted, I have it here and I wish for it to continue for as long as possible - I have found the perfect balance between my personal and professional life and that is not easy. For me it's not essential to be in a club that allows me to win titles more easily because I've already won those as a player and as an assistant. For me what is more enriching is to do great things with La Real."

Barca's current assistant manager Juan Carlos Unzue and Athletic Bilbao boss Ernesto Valverde are the favourites to take over from Enrique.