Mauricio Pochettino 'holds meeting with Barcelona president'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino and Barcelona chief Josep Maria Bartomeu reportedly met in a city restaurant this week, amid talk that the Tottenham Hotspur boss is wanted by Barca.
Friday, March 24, 2017 at 17:58 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino held talks with Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu earlier this week, according to a report.

The 45-year-old, one of the leading contenders to replace Luis Enrique at Camp Nou in the summer, is said to have met with the Barca chief in a restaurant.

Pochettino, who has links to the city due to his five years playing for and managing Espanyol, recently downplayed talk of leaving Tottenham for Barcelona but said that he "understands" the speculation.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that Pochettino, under contract in North London for another four years after penning fresh terms last May, agreed to meet with Bartomeu this week.

Tottenham are reportedly aware of the meeting, however, putting it down to two friends catching up on Pochettino's return to the city and remain adamant that he will not leave in the summer.

Spurs are currently second in the Premier League and on course for their best-ever finish in the competition, trailing leaders Chelsea by 10 points at the top.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Bayer Leverkusen at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Lloris refuses to rule out Tottenham exit
