Paulinho vows to prove worth at Barcelona

Ron Vlaar of the Netherlands challenges Paulinho of Brazil during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Third Place Playoff match on July 12, 2014
Brazilian midfielder Paulinho vows to prove his doubters wrong after joining Barcelona in a surprise move earlier this month.
Paulinho has vowed to prove his doubters wrong after joining Barcelona in a surprise move earlier this summer.

The 29-year-old joined the Spanish giants in a £36.8m move from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande on August 14.

The move was questioned in various quarters after the midfielder struggled to impress at Tottenham Hotspur between 2013 and 2015, but the 41-time Brazilian international has insisted that he will "change people's opinion".

"The only thing I can do is play well and to change people's opinion of me," Paulinho told Diario Sport. "The only way I can respond is to help my teammates on the pitch, achieving victories and titles – I have to be mature and not let criticism damage me."

Paulinho could make his debut for Barcelona in their La Liga clash with Alaves on Saturday night.

Schalke's midfielder Leon Goretzka (L) and Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs FC Bayern Munich in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on November 21, 2015
Barcelona 'offered Schalke's Goretzka'
