Apr 8, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio La Rosaleda
Malaga
2-0
Barcelona
Ramirez (32'), Jony (91')
Ricca (37'), Recio (45'), Penaranda (70'), Carlos (82')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Alba (8'), Neymar (27'), Umtiti (33'), Mascherano (87')
Neymar (66')

Luis Enrique questions red card shown to Neymar in Malaga defeat

Barcelona forward Neymar in action during his side's La Liga clash with Deportivo La Coruna at the Camp Nou on October 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona manager Luis Enrique accuses officials of using 'special interpretations' of the law to send off Neymar in Saturday's defeat to Malaga.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 10:32 UK

Luis Enrique has accused the match officials of wrongly dismissing Neymar in Barcelona's shock 2-0 defeat to Malaga at La Rosaleda on Saturday evening.

The Brazilian forward was shown a second yellow 66 minutes into the match for a shoulder barge on Diego Llorente, following on from an earlier caution awarded for preventing the opposition from taking a quick free kick.

Neymar, who had never previously been sent off in his Barcelona career, was adjudged to have deliberately held up play by tying up his laces a few yards in front of where the set piece was awarded.

Speaking after the match, Enrique is quoted by Marca as saying: "What I do believe is that the interpretation of the yellow card was special.

"We have to be careful in some games because I think there have been ugly challenges where [Malaga] clearly deserved a card, whereas [Neymar] is tying his shoelaces... well. We react well to these moments, we have to react well to it all."

Barcelona now find themselves three points adrift of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga after missing out on their big chance to draw level at the summit.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Read Next:
Luis Enrique jokes about Barcelona exit
>
View our homepages for Luis Enrique, Neymar, Diego Llorente, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Barcelona forward Neymar in action during his side's La Liga clash with Deportivo La Coruna at the Camp Nou on October 15, 2016
Luis Enrique questions red card shown to Neymar in Malaga defeat
 Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Malaga 2-0 Barcelona - as it happened
 Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Barcelona propose player-plus-cash deal for Hector Bellerin?
Result: Barca miss chance to close gap with defeat at MalagaZidane brushes aside Isco exit rumoursRafinha to miss four months with knee injuryIsco crisps photo sets off Barca transfer rumoursGriezmann needs Champions League, says advisor
Messi: 'Olympic gold bigger than Barca trophies'Jorge Sampaoli pays tribute to NeymarLuis Enrique jokes about Barcelona exitResult: Barcelona beat Sevilla to top La LigaTeam News: Messi, Pique back for Barcelona
> Barcelona Homepage
More Malaga News
Barcelona forward Neymar in action during his side's La Liga clash with Deportivo La Coruna at the Camp Nou on October 15, 2016
Luis Enrique questions red card shown to Neymar in Malaga defeat
 Barcelona's coach Luis Enrique shouts from the sidelines during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs SD Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Malaga 2-0 Barcelona - as it happened
 Neymar copulates with the goalpost during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia on April 17, 2016
Result: Barcelona miss chance to close gap at top of La Liga with defeat at Malaga
Result: Atletico beat Malaga to go thirdLive Commentary: Malaga 0-2 Atletico Madrid - as it happenedCarlos Kameni: 'Racism still a problem'Michel replaces Romero as Malaga bossArsenal 'consider Pablo Fornals move'
Hernandez joins Malaga from LeicesterReport: Luis Hernandez agrees Malaga moveResult: Ramos leads Real back to winning waysLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-1 Malaga - as it happenedRanieri: 'Luis Hernandez free to leave'
> Malaga Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid30226279314872
2Barcelona31216488286069
3Atletico MadridAtletico31188556243262
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Athletic Bilbao31155114036450
7Real Sociedad30154114341249
8EibarEibar3013895042847
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo29125124549-441
11AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
12Valencia31116144754-739
13Las PalmasLas Palmas3098134651-535
14Malaga3189143647-1133
15Real Betis3087153247-1531
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo31610153350-1728
17Leganes3069152546-2127
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3057183158-2722
19Granada3148192765-3820
20Osasuna3028203069-3914
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 