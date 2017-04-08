Live Commentary: Malaga vs. Barcelona

Barca head into the game in the knowledge that they can draw level on points with league leaders Real Madrid with three points, though they have defeated today's opponents just two times in the last five encounters. Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.

The Catalan giants face off against Andalusian opposition for the third time in a week, aiming to extend their positive recent run of form to 10 wins in their last 11 outings.

7.37pm With kickoff now less than 10 minutes away in Andalusia, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Michel: "Following the victory against Sporting we're doing well. The players have shown that they can do it, and from now on we'll play with much less pressure. There's nothing more recuperating and regenerating than victory. When you win, there is less fatigue. We have players at our disposal, we already made a few changes the other day. I'm certain that Wednesday's win will help us to be less tired, although we'll see that we'll run the same amount as we did against Sporting". Luis Enrique: "I like what I see, but it doesn't mean anything because, at the moment, we have not won anything or lost anything. Everything is still to be confirmed with titles. We have to win the game tomorrow against Malaga because if we don't things get a lot tougher. We have to focus on what we can control - getting three points in Malaga. We will look at other things later. Of course games between direct rivals are vital, but everything right now is Malaga."

7.35pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Barcelona have not lost in any of their past 10 visits to La Rosaleda, winning eight and drawing two since a shock 5-1 reverse here in 2003. That defeat, under Frank Rijkaard, remains the last time they lost a league match by four or more goals. Malaga have lost just two of the last five encounters, though, thanks to a couple of draws - including a stalemate at Camp Nou in November - and a solitary win.

7.33pm Barcelona, going in search of a seventh La Liga title in nine years this season, boast the third best defensive record in the division, conceding 26 times all term and keeping 12 clean sheets. They have shipped six in their last out, however, so there is definitely a chance of Malaga pulling off a shock result this evening. At the other end of the field, the Catalan club have netted the most goals - 88 in all in 2016/17, with Messi scoring 27 of those, Suarez 23 and Neymar nine.

7.31pm There has been plenty of focus on that upcoming El Clasico showdown already in the past couple of weeks, with both sets of fans knowing just how much will likely be riding on those 90 minutes, especially if the head-to-head record is used at the end of the season. Prior to that for Barcelona is tonight's game with Malaga and another winnable match against Real Sociedad in a week's time, but they have no other heavyweight sides to come before the season is over.

7.29pm It all culminated in the heavy defeat to PSG in Paris, yet here were are a month or so on and Barca are on course for a second treble in Enrique's three years at the Camp Nou. The gap on Madrid can be closed tonight, while they also have a double-header with Juventus to come in the next 11 days and a Copa del Rey final with outsiders Alaves on May 27 - a possible precursor for the European Cup final in Cardiff a week later.

7.27pm Barcelona last tasted defeat a month ago when going down to Deportivo, coming fresh on the back of their truly incredible comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League. They have won nine league games either side of that rare setback, however, losing just once since October 2. It is a run of form that has led to suggestions that Enrique was perhaps a little too hasty in announcing his decision to leave the club, though there is no denying his side were failing to hit their top levels in the first three-quarters or so of the season.

7.25pm Another win tonight for Barca and three points in their next outing will set up the most mouthwatering of El Clasico showdowns two weeks from now, with the winner of that one likely to go on and win the title. Real still have Sevilla to face, too, a side that have fallen off the pace in the past month or so but are still a serious threat, while the Catalan club have a more friendly looking run of fixtures to see out the campaign.

7.23pm Even today's 1-1 draw with Atletico was not a terrible result on the face of it, coming against the division's third-best side and a team that they just cannot seem to shake off on home soil - four home league games without a win against Atleti now. Enrique joked in the week that he would probably be taking a siesta during the match at the Bernabeu, but he no doubt knows the score of that one now and what it could potentially mean at the top.

7.21pm Barcelona travel to La Rosaleda on the back of far more impressive form compared to that of their opponents, finding themselves second in the La Liga standings and just two points adrift of Real Madrid after playing the same number of games. Barca have been waiting and waiting and waiting for Los Blancos to truly slip up, having seen them rescue a 3-3 draw against Las Palmas recently when 3-1 down late on in their only bad results in the past couple of months.

7.19pm Malaga have more than held their own against Barcelona in recent meetings, taking a respectable five points from the Catalan club in the past five meetings. The Andalusian outfit have endured a real disappointing run of form of late, however, taking one point from a possible 18 on offer prior to the massive midweek win over fellow strugglers Sporting Gijon, leaving them eight clear of the drop. © AFP

7.17pm DID YOU KNOW? Only three teams have earned more points against Barcelona under Only three teams have earned more points against Barcelona under Luis Enrique than Malaga. The Anchovies have accrued five points in close to three seasons against the Spanish coach, putting them behind only Celta Vigo (9), Real Madrid and Real Sociedad (both 7). Lionel Messi has scored six goals in six games at La Rosaleda, meanwhile, including a hat-trick in his side's 2012 visit.

7.15pm Their defence record may look far more promising when looking at those previous three games, but at the other end they have found the net nine times in 13 outings to make it 34 overall for the season - the 13th best record in the division. Defensively, they have the third-worst clean sheet record in the Spanish top flight with just the four all season, but as mentioned a little earlier Carlos Kameni sees himself as a bit of a specialist when it comes to keeping out Barca's forward players.

7.13pm Malaga have lost three games in a row on home soil - their worst such run since 2010 when losing five on the bounce under the watch of Jesualdo Ferreira. They have managed to keep two clean sheets in their last three matches, however, beating Gijon 1-0 and holding Leganes to a goalless draw, with the only loss in that recent three-match run coming at the hands of an in-form Atletico Madrid side. Another win tonight and they will be on the brink of safety.

7.11pm Had they lost to Gijon in midweek the gap between themselves and relegation would have been just five points, but thanks to the 1-0 triumph they now have a bit of breathing space and will see this as somewhat of a bonus match. They still have to face Sevilla and Real Madrid here in the closing weeks of the season, and will be hoping that they are now still in the relegation mix by the time that Los Blancos visit on the final day.

7.09pm Malaga, under new management in Michel these past few weeks, find themselves 15th in the La Liga table and eight points clear of danger. They are not yet quite clear of danger, possibly needing another few wins to get over the line, but a huge 1-0 win at Sporting Gijon in midweek has certainly dragged them closer to that safety mark. Prior to that triumph last time out, the Anchovies had lost four in a row and took one point from a possible 18.

7.07pm Luis Enrique has made full use of his squad tonight but has opted to stick with Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar up top in a familiar 4-3-3 formation. Messi leads the way in the La Liga scoring charts with 27 this season, while Suarez is second on 23 and Neymar a little further back on nine for the campaign. Victory for MSN and their Barca side tonight will see them move alongside leaders Real Madrid. © SilverHub

7.05pm Sergio Roberto and Iniesta among the Barcelona subs this evening, then, as it Lucas Digne should he be required. Enrique is certainly using full use of his midfield options with the inclusion of Gomes and Denis Suarez from the off, while the decision to seemingly play Mascherano at right-back does come across as rather strange. Still, when you boast a front three of Suarez, Messi and Neymar it does not often matter which players are fielded where!

7.03pm BENCH WATCH! MALAGA SUBS: Boyko, Demichellis, Charles, Duda, Penaranda, Jony, Villaneuva BARCELONA SUBS: Carbonell, Alena, Cillessen, Digne, Iniesta, Paco, Roberto

7.01pm Sandro Ramirez, with eight goals and one assist in 22 La Liga appearances this season, leads the line for the home side. Ramirez has previously represented Barcelona, of course, appearing 10 times for them in the top flight a couple of seasons back, but he is now out to derail their latest title bid. Playing just off him in attack is Juanpi, while starts are also handed to Juan Carlos and Pablo Fornals on either flank.

6.59pm In terms of the home side, manager Michel - in charge for the past month after taking over from Marcelo Romero - is without a number of players this evening. Midfielder Zdravko Kuzmanovic, winger Keko and defender Bakary Kone are all absent, but there is a place between the sticks for arch-enemy number one - Carlos Kameni. The experienced stopper has kept a clean sheet in six meetings with Barca, which is more than any other keeper.

6.57pm The 4-3-3 formation survives, even if a few key midfield and defensive men do not, and Enrique has also decided against rested one of Messi, Suarez and Neymar for this one. This may have been a game to thrown Arda Turan into the mix had he been available, but Iniesta is at least on the bench and will no doubt be called upon should things remain tight come the hour mark in Andalusia.

6.55pm Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez also come into midfield, with Andres Iniesta dropping down to the bench and Ivan Rakitic missing out on inclusion entirely due to suspension. Another player forced to sit this one out due to the accumulation of yellow cards is Gerard Pique, explaining why Mathieu is included at the back, while Rafinha and Aleix Vidal will both play no further part this season.

6.53pm Starting with a look at the visiting team, manager Luis Enrique has decided to rotate his side with the upcoming meeting with Juventus in mind. The big news is that Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar - the famed MSN forward trio - all start at La Rosaleda, though at the back things are a little more makeshift as Javier Mascherano fills in at right-back alongside Samuel Umtiti, Jeremy Mathieu and Jordi Alba.

6.51pm TEAM NEWS! MALAGA XI: Kameni; Rosales, Llorente, L.Hernandez, Ricca; Recio, Camacho; Juanpi, Fornals, Juankar; Sandro BARCELONA XI: Ter Stegen; Mathieu, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba; D.Suarez, Busquets, Gomes; Messi, L.Suarez, Neymar

6.49pm Malaga will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset this evening, though, particularly when looking at their recent record against tonight's opponents which shows that they have tasted defeat just twice in the last five encounters. Wouldn't it just be typical if, after seeing Real finally drop points following five wins on the bounce, Barca do likewise and miss out on the chance to draw level at the top!

6.47pm Madrid probably just about did enough to warrant all three points in that clash in the Spanish capital a couple of hours ago, coming close to doubling their tally before squandering their lead five minutes from time. Barcelona now have Antoine Griezmann to thank if they pull level on 72 points with Los Blancos at the summit this evening, although it is worth pointing out that Real do still have a game in hand to come.