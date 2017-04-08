Live Commentary: Malaga vs. Barcelona

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga meeting between Malaga and Barcelona at La Rosaleda.
The Catalan giants face off against Andalusian opposition for the third time in a week, aiming to extend their positive recent run of form to 10 wins in their last 11 outings.
Barca head into the game in the knowledge that they can draw level on points with league leaders Real Madrid with three points, though they have defeated today's opponents just two times in the last five encounters.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
Michel: "Following the victory against Sporting we're doing well. The players have shown that they can do it, and from now on we'll play with much less pressure. There's nothing more recuperating and regenerating than victory. When you win, there is less fatigue. We have players at our disposal, we already made a few changes the other day. I'm certain that Wednesday's win will help us to be less tired, although we'll see that we'll run the same amount as we did against Sporting".
Luis Enrique: "I like what I see, but it doesn't mean anything because, at the moment, we have not won anything or lost anything. Everything is still to be confirmed with titles. We have to win the game tomorrow against Malaga because if we don't things get a lot tougher. We have to focus on what we can control - getting three points in Malaga. We will look at other things later. Of course games between direct rivals are vital, but everything right now is Malaga."
MALAGA SUBS: Boyko, Demichellis, Charles, Duda, Penaranda, Jony, Villaneuva
BARCELONA SUBS: Carbonell, Alena, Cillessen, Digne, Iniesta, Paco, Roberto
MALAGA XI: Kameni; Rosales, Llorente, L.Hernandez, Ricca; Recio, Camacho; Juanpi, Fornals, Juankar; Sandro
BARCELONA XI: Ter Stegen; Mathieu, Mascherano, Umtiti, Alba; D.Suarez, Busquets, Gomes; Messi, L.Suarez, Neymar